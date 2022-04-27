Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Here are few rituals one can follow on this day

This holy day is thought to be entitled to the blessings of goddess Laxmi, the goddess of riches, therefore Hindus from all over the world not only buy gold but also establish new enterprises.

Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated with great excitement and zeal throughout India. According to Hindu texts, this day, also known as Akha Teej, is auspicious. Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi, and Lord Ganesha are worshipped on this day. According to tradition, this day is one of the finest days of the year to begin something new. People frequently engage in acquiring items that are thought to bring wealth and luck to the household. This day will be observed on May 3rd. This holy day is thought to be entitled to the blessings of goddess Laxmi, the goddess of riches, therefore Hindus from all over the world not only buy gold but also establish new enterprises.

Here are 5 rituals one follow on this day: 1. On this day, folks fast and prepare Akshate. On this day, worshippers smear unbroken grains of rice with Haldi, turmeric, and kumkum. On this day, Lord Vishnu receives this preparation. The preparation is said to bring good fortune to the family. 2. On this day, devotees sing prayers to Lord Vishnu and Ganesha in order to bring prosperity. 3. On this day, special food is prepared to be offered to the gods. Naivedyam thali is often made out of milk and milk products such as kheer, ghee, curd, and sweets. The thali also includes coconut-based foods and grains.