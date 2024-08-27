Afghanistan to Yemen, 6 most dangerous countries for women this year [SEE PICS]

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    As we navigate through 2024, it's evident that while some countries are lauded for their safety and progressive environments, others continue to present severe risks, particularly for women. These risks stem from high levels of violence, gender discrimination, and inadequate access to healthcare and legal protection. Here's a look at six of the most dangerous countries for women this year:

    First Published Aug 27, 2024, 12:25 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 27, 2024, 12:24 PM IST

    1. South Africa:

    South Africa remains one of the most perilous countries for women, plagued by alarming rates of gender-based violence. The country faces severe issues with street safety, as highlighted by the World Population Review, which reports that only 25% of women feel secure walking alone. The threats of sexual violence, harassment, and human trafficking are pervasive.

    2. India:

    India continues to be a challenging environment for women despite its rich cultural tapestry and diverse geography. The nation is notorious for high incidences of sexual violence and harassment. Women face massive risks from human trafficking, forced labor, and other forms of exploitation. The legal system's inadequacies often fail to deliver adequate protection or justice, compelling women to exercise extreme caution in their daily lives.

    3. Afghanistan:

    The situation for women in Afghanistan has deteriorated markedly following the Taliban's return to power. Women face severe restrictions on their freedom, access to healthcare, and economic opportunities. Reports of domestic abuse and other forms of non-sexual violence are widespread. The ongoing conflict and political instability exacerbate these risks, placing Afghanistan among the most dangerous countries for women globally.

    4. Somalia:

    Somalia presents a grim reality for women due to persistent conflict and harmful cultural practices. Access to healthcare and economic resources is severely limited, and women are at high risk of undergoing traditional practices like female genital mutilation. The lack of legal protection and the high prevalence of gender-based violence contribute to making Somalia an extremely unsafe place for women.

    5. Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC):

    The Democratic Republic of Congo is frequently cited as one of the most dangerous places for women due to pervasive sexual violence and decades of conflict. The country is characterized by lawlessness and factional violence, with women suffering from rape used as a weapon of war and severe discrimination. These conditions create a perilous environment for females, marked by extreme vulnerability and ongoing abuse.

    6. Yemen:

    Yemen, plagued by years of civil war and a severe humanitarian crisis, ranks poorly for women's safety in 2024. Women in Yemen face significant barriers to accessing healthcare, economic resources, and protection from violence. Deep-rooted cultural practices combined with ongoing conflict have severely restricted women's rights, making Yemen an exceptionally dangerous place for women.

