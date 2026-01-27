Goa Tour Offer: Enjoy 3-night, 4-day in luxury bus for just Rs. 3500
TGSRTC Goa Tour Plan: A fantastic opportunity for young people planning a Goa tour. Telangana RTC has announced a budget-friendly Goa trip plan. Find out the full details here.
Telangana RTC's Goa Tour Plan
Many dream of a Goa trip with friends, but budget is often an issue. Telangana RTC now offers a low-cost tour, mixing beach fun with spiritual visits to famous temples.
TGS RTC Goa Tour Plan...
TGSRTC is competing with private travel agencies by offering safe, affordable tours to spiritual and scenic spots, not just for profit. A new Goa, Hampi, Tuljapur tour is next!
Goa, Hampi, Tuljapur tour for just Rs.3500...
For just Rs. 3500, travel safely in a luxury RTC bus to Goa's beaches. The tour also includes visits to the ancient temples of Hampi and the famous Tuljapur shrine.
This is how the Goa tour goes...
The Goa, Hampi, and Tuljapur tour starts from Hyderabad in early February. It's a 3-night, 4-day trip with time for fun in Goa and temple visits before returning to Hyderabad.
Goa tour booking and contact numbers
To join the Goa, Hampi, Tuljapur tour, book your tickets in advance on the official TGSRTC website. For more details, call 9391072283 or 9063401072. Book early!
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.