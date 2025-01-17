Abhay Singh to Rasanath Das- 9 IITians Who Left Corporate Life for Spiritual Journeys

Several IIT graduates in India have embraced monkhood. The recent Prayagraj Kumbh Mela brought attention to an IIT Baba, sparking interest in other IITians who have chosen a spiritual path. This article explores the stories of nine such individuals.

First Published Jan 17, 2025, 1:33 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 17, 2025, 1:33 PM IST

IITs are premier institutions. Many aspire for a seat, believing it guarantees success. IITians hold top positions globally. However, some choose spirituality.

The Prayagraj Kumbh Mela revealed IIT Baba's true identity, Abhey Singh. His hometown is Haryana. Abhey was a whiz academically from infancy... He did well in school and college. He got into IIT, a dream for many youngsters. He earned an IIT Bombay Aerospace Engineering degree. 

Abhay got a placement position at IIT. He was a business employee... Dissatisfied with life, he resorted to his favourite photography. It didn't satisfy him either... This lead him to spirituality. Abhay Singh quit his job and family to become a monk. 

He surprises everyone with his saffron-clad English fluency. Media and YouTubers interviewed him on his IIT background. Abhay Singh claims he now lives spiritually. 

2. Rasnath Das:

He worked on Wall Street after attending the nation's top IIT. Rasanath Das made a lot of money in stocks. But neither his education nor his work satisfied him. He chose spirituality. 

Rasanath Das earned an MBA from Cornell and IIT. After studying at top universities, he found a high-paying job abroad. Leaving this behind, Kasanath Das donned saffron.

3. Khurshed Batliwala: 

Khurshed Batliwala, another Bombay IIT graduate, followed a spiritual path. He's an IIT master's graduate. Through Art Living, he teaches spirituality domestically and globally. His life experiences inspire others. His lifelike lectures impress youngsters. 

4. Swami Mukundananda: 

His BTech and post-graduation were from IIT Delhi and IIM Calcutta. Higher education gave Swami Mukundananda several work prospects, but he chose spirituality. 

Left corporate life to become a saffron-robed motivational speaker. He formed spiritual groups. He lives at an ashram. 

5. Aviral Jain:

Aviral Jain learnt computer engineering at IIT (BHU) Varanasi. He acquired a Rs. 40 lakh job in a major corporate organisation while studying here. This work life didn't suit him... This led him to quit the high-paying employment in 2019. He has followed the spiritual path since. 

6. Sanket Farekh: 

Another IIT Bombay student who went spiritual is Sanket Farekh. He graduated from IIT Chemical Engineering. After that, he worked for a nice wage. He ultimately became a monk after giving up everything. 

7. Acharya Prashant: 

Graduated from IIT Delhi. His true name is Prashant Tripathi... After becoming spiritual, he became Acharya Prashant. Dharma Talks are his religious and inspiring talks.

8. Mahan Maharaj:

He graduated and post-graduated from IIT Kansur. He later earned a PhD from UC. After graduating, he taught mathematics at Mumbai's Tata Institute of Fundamental Research. 

He disliked this work and career. Mahan Maharaj abandoned everything for spirituality. 

9. Radhesh Das: 

Radheshyam Das earned his MTech from IIT Bombay in 1993. He wanted to serve the people and follow a spiritual path. So he joined ISKCON in 1997. He serves in ISKCON Pune.  

