Camphor Plant: Grow Your Own at Home With These Super Easy Tips!
We all light camphor during pujas for its lovely fragrance and the positive vibes it brings. But did you know you can easily grow your own camphor plant at home? Here’s a detailed guide on how to do it.
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Camphor Plant Step by Step Guide
In Hindu culture, camphor holds a special place. We use it in pujas, vrats, and other auspicious events. Many believe lighting camphor not only fills the house with a great smell but also pushes out negative energy. Instead of always buying it, why not grow it at home? These tips will show you how to easily grow a camphor plant in a pot.
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Choosing the Plant is Important
Camphor is packed with medicinal properties that are great for your health. When you decide to grow one, choosing the right plant is key. You can pick up a small sapling with roots or even start from camphor seeds. This plant grows easily in a pot, but make sure the pot has good drainage. Stagnant water can cause the roots to rot.
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How to Plant It?
You need to choose the right soil for your camphor plant. First, mix some compost into the soil before you plant the sapling. This helps the roots grow strong. Planting it correctly is also important. You should plant the sapling or seeds about 10 cm deep into the soil-filled pot.
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Moisture is Necessary
Your watering technique matters a lot. The camphor plant needs moisture, but you must ensure water doesn't collect in the pot. Check the topsoil every day. If it feels dry, it's time to water the plant. In the early days after planting, spray water daily to keep the soil consistently moist.
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Sunlight is Necessary
The camphor plant definitely needs sunlight. However, for the first two weeks, you should keep it away from direct sun to help it grow faster. After that, the plant thrives in a temperature between 15 and 27 degrees Celsius. Be careful, as too much or too little heat can damage its roots.
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Mental Peace
With these simple tips, you can easily grow your own camphor plant at home. This plant will fill your home with a beautiful fragrance and positive energy, creating a wonderful atmosphere. It's also said to support the family's health and bring mental peace.
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