Camphor Bath: Heath benefits of adding it in bath wate; Check HERE

Recently, camphor is being used as a room freshener instead of chemical-based market products. But what happens if you add a little camphor to your bath water every day?

Everyone knows camphor. Camphor is commonly used in the prayer room, mainly for lighting lamps. Recently, camphor is being used as a room freshener instead of chemical-based market products. But did you know that we can also use this same camphor to improve our health? Let's see how

We bathe every day, but the freshness disappears within an hour. Sweat also starts to smell. We use perfumes and deodorants to control that smell. They can only keep us fresh for another hour. But if you put camphor in the bath water, you can stay fresh all day

The smell of camphor reduces mental stress and anxiety while bathing. Nowadays, many people are suffering from stress in their work. Using this camphor while bathing gives them a chance to get out of that stress

Bathing with camphor in lukewarm water reduces tiredness and fatigue. You will be energetic. It works like a new energy. The good fragrance from this water keeps the mind calm

