Garlic to camphor: 5 natural and chemical-free mosquito repellent tips

Discover effective ways to prevent mosquito bites using natural repellents like lemon eucalyptus, neem, lavender, garlic, and camphor. Learn how to use these readily available ingredients to keep mosquitoes away from your home and protect yourself from mosquito-borne diseases.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 10, 2025, 3:40 PM IST

Tips To Prevent Mosquito Bites : Mosquitoes are a nuisance to us in any season. If there are mosquitoes in a house with children, you have to be very careful. Hundreds of people get sick and die from mosquito bites. Therefore, it is very important to protect ourselves from mosquito bites. In such a situation, if you are unable to sleep peacefully at night due to mosquito bites, you can easily drive away the annoying mosquitoes by keeping some things in the house. Let's see what they are in this post.

article_image2

1. Lemon Eucalyptus Oil

This is a unique oil with a lemon scent. This oil is mostly used to repel insects. It is especially good for repelling mosquitoes. So you can spray this oil in your house or sleeping rooms to drive away mosquitoes.


article_image3

2. Neem Oil

Mix a little coconut oil with neem oil and apply it all over the house to drive away mosquitoes. Mosquitoes do not like the strong smell coming from neem oil. So they will run away from the house.

article_image4

3. Lavender Oil

The floral scent in lavender oil has been proven to repel mosquitoes.  This oil has antifungal, analgesic and antiseptic properties. Also, this oil improves our mood.

 

article_image5

4. Garlic

The strong smell from garlic has mosquito repellent properties. So crush the garlic and boil it in water, then let it cool and pour it into a spray bottle and spray it all over the house. This will prevent mosquitoes from coming.

 

article_image6

5. Camphor

Camphor is an excellent natural mosquito repellent. For this, place a piece of camphor in your sleeping room, it will give great results. If you want, burn the camphor and spread its smoke all over the house. Another way is to pour water in a bowl and put two or three pieces of camphor in it, the smell coming from it will not allow mosquitoes to stay in the house and they will run away.

