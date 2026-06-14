Constipation: Smart Food Choices To Improve Digestion Naturally
Constipation is a very common problem that many of us face. While it might seem like a small issue, it can cause a lot of discomfort, bloating, and make you feel uneasy throughout the day.
Foods to Eat and Avoid When You're Constipated
Constipation is a very common problem for many people. It might seem like a small issue, but it can lead to major discomfort and bloating.
Constipation occurs when you can't pass stools properly
Constipation happens when you have infrequent bowel movements or find it hard to pass stools. Doctors usually define it as having fewer than three bowel movements a week.
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Normal bowel habits can vary from person to person
Normal bowel habits are not the same for everyone. Some people go several times a day, while others might go only once or twice a week. It varies from person to person.
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There are many reasons for constipation.
The common signs of constipation are pretty clear. You might have dry, hard stools, and you may have to strain a lot. It can also be difficult and painful to pass stools.
Lack of fibre, not drinking enough water, and no exercise.
Several things can cause constipation. The most common reasons include a low-fibre diet, not drinking enough water, lack of exercise, stress, and changes in your daily routine. Some medicines and medical conditions can also trigger it.
Changes in diet and lifestyle often make a big difference
Making small changes to your diet and lifestyle can bring big relief. Gastroenterologist Saurabh Sethi explains that food hugely impacts digestion, so choosing the right things to eat is key. He tells us what to eat and what to avoid.
Kiwi, flax seeds, sweet potato, plums, spinach, coffee, oats, pear, chia seeds
To ease constipation, add these foods to your diet: kiwi, flax seeds, sweet potatoes, plums, spinach, coffee, oats, pears, and chia seeds. Most of these are high in fibre, which softens stool and makes bowel movements easier.
Cheese, chocolate, fried foods, alcohol, white bread, fast food
Some foods can make constipation worse. Try to avoid cheese, chocolate, deep-fried items, alcohol, white bread, and fast food. These are usually low in fibre, high in fat, and harder for your body to digest.
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