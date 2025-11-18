Struggling With Constipation? Try These 7 Foods for Quick Relief
Constipation can occur due to poor diet, dehydration, or a sedentary lifestyle. Fortunately, several natural home remedies and everyday foods can help ease discomfort, improve digestion, and promote smoother bowel movements effectively.
Seven foods to eat to relieve constipation
Constipation can happen for many reasons. Here are seven foods you should eat to relieve constipation.
Drinking lemon water regularly helps relieve constipation.
Drinking lemon water regularly helps with constipation. Lemon water helps the digestive tract work more efficiently.
Taking a teaspoon of olive oil on an empty stomach in the morning prevents constipation
The monounsaturated fats and phenolic compounds in olive oil prevent constipation. It also helps increase good bacteria.
Drinking water boiled with ginger will prevent constipation
Ginger can help with issues like constipation, bloating, gas, and nausea. Drinking ginger-infused water daily can relieve digestive problems.
Papaya is good for constipation as it is rich in fiber and water.
Papaya is rich in papain, chymopapain, dietary fiber, and water content. All these properties help prevent constipation.
Sweet potatoes are high in fiber and can help relieve constipation
Sweet potatoes are rich in soluble fiber. It acts as a prebiotic to nourish beneficial gut bacteria.
Chia seed water helps relieve constipation
Chia seeds are rich in soluble fiber. It absorbs water, forms a gel-like substance in the gut, and softens stool.