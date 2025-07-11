English

Gardening Guide: 7 easy to grow vegetables for indoor gardening

lifestyle Jul 11 2025
Author: Meghana Tatiparthy Image Credits:Freepik
1. Spinach

Spinach thrives in pots with indirect sunlight and delivers iron-rich, pesticide-free leaves in just a few weeks.

2. Cherry Tomatoes

Compact cherry tomato plants love sunny windowsills and provide a steady supply of fresh, chemical-free tomatoes.

3. Green Onions

Easily regrown from roots in water or soil, green onions offer a quick, fuss-free way to add toxin-free flavor to meals.

4. Lettuce

Loose-leaf lettuce varieties grow quickly in shallow containers and are ideal for regular harvests without harmful sprays.

5. Carrots

Small or round carrot varieties flourish indoors in deep containers, giving you clean, crunchy roots straight from your kitchen.

6. Chilies

Chili plants adapt well to containers and sunlight, providing a steady stream of home-grown, chemical-free heat.

7. Herbs (Basil, Mint, Coriander)

These herbs are easy to grow indoors, add fresh flavor to dishes, and support natural wellness with zero toxins.

Image credits: Freepik

