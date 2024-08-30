Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    7 simple tips to reduce spending and save more every month

    Many people, even with everyone in the household working, struggle to save money. Their earnings seem to disappear quickly due to excessive spending. Let's explore some effective ways to reduce expenses and accumulate savings. 

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 30, 2024, 3:02 PM IST

    Many people worry about not having any savings despite earning a decent income. Some households have multiple earners, yet their bank balance remains low. They end up spending their entire monthly income within a week. This can make it challenging to manage household expenses by the end of the month and lead to difficulties during emergencies. Let's learn how to reduce expenses and save money effectively. 
     

    article_image2

    1. Be Mindful of Expenses

    Some individuals spend money without even realizing where it's going. Spending on both necessary and unnecessary items can deplete your entire income, leaving you with nothing. To gain control, create a list of your expenses and keep track of all bills. Maintain a notebook to record every expense, even as small as a rupee. This practice will help you understand your spending patterns. 
     

    article_image3

    2. Budgeting

    Avoid impulsive purchases and prioritize spending on essential items. Create a monthly budget that allocates funds for education, medical expenses, groceries, and transportation fuel. 
     

    article_image4

    3. Transportation Costs

    If you use a bike for commuting and spend around a hundred rupees on fuel daily, consider alternatives like public transport. Opting for the bus can significantly reduce your expenses. If your travel is limited to the office, a monthly bus pass can save you around Rs. 2,000. However, this might not be feasible if you travel to different locations frequently. To avoid discomfort, try commuting during off-peak hours. 

    article_image5

    4. Buy in Bulk

    Consider purchasing essential groceries like pulses, salt, and rice in bulk. Buying a 25 kg bag of rice can save you Rs. 50 to Rs. 100 and eliminate worries about spoilage. You can use the remaining rice in the following month. Ration rice is also a cost-effective option with decent quality. While sugar might cost Rs. 50 to Rs. 60 per kg in stores, buying it through the ration system can save you Rs. 40.
     

    article_image6

    5. Prioritize Essential Purchases

    Before making any purchase, ask yourself if it's essential and necessary. Focus on spending on things that truly matter to your household and avoid unnecessary expenses. If your workplace offers overtime pay, consider it to support your family. Remember to prioritize your health as well. 

    6. Reduce Restaurant Visits

    While occasional restaurant outings with family are enjoyable, it's best to avoid them if your finances are tight. Minimize online food orders as well. Instead, prepare healthy meals at home within 30-40 minutes. 
     

    article_image7

    7. Save Electricity

    Some people use air conditioners year-round, even during winter when it's unnecessary. Excessive AC usage can lead to higher electricity bills. If you aim to save money, limit AC usage to hot weather conditions. Always switch off lights, fans, and ACs when leaving the house. 
     

