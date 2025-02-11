7 Best Indian Dog Breeds for Beginner Pet Parents

Bringing a dog into your life is a great decision. This is the combination of  companionship, love, and joy with the responsibility of a child. Having a pet dog reduces stress and promotes an active lifestyle but choosing the right breed for you is the key step. Indian breeds often have the advantage of being naturally adapted to the local climate and they are affordable. We have listed the seven excellent Indian dog breeds perfect for beginners.  
 

article_image1
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Feb 11, 2025, 1:59 PM IST

Indian Pariah Dog:

Indian Pariah dogs are generally friendly and affectionate, especially with their families. They require minimal grooming and are often found in shelters and rescues. Their strong immune system makes it easy for first time pet parents to deal with pets better. 
 

budget 2025
article_image2

Pomeranian Dog:

Pomeranian dogs are Affectionate, playful and adaptable, Pomeranians do well in most home environments. They get on well with children and cats and they are easy to train. 
 

article_image3

mudhol hound:

Mudhol hounds are fast runners, with excellent stamina and agility, and have a sharp vision and a keen sense of smell. They are affordable and easy to train. They need regular exercise but are otherwise low-maintenance.  
 

article_image4

Labrador Retriever:

Labradors are known for their soft, floppy ears and expressive eyes with gentle appearance. Labrador Retrievers are friendly, loyal, and even-tempered dogs. They are also intelligent, obedient, and active which often helps them excel in training and service roles.
 

article_image5

Pug:

Pugs are the popular companion dog.Extremely playful and affectionate. Pugs are often called "shadows" because they follow their owners around and like to stay close to the action, craving attention and affection from their owners.
 

article_image6

Chippiparai:

These are One of the most intelligent native Indian breeds, the Chippiparai can be a super loyal and protective family pet. They are also apartment friendly. 
 

article_image7

Kombai:

The Kombai is described as highly intelligent and extremely loyal to, and affectionate with, people they are familiar with, They have a short, easy-to-groom coat and they require training and socialization from young age. 
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

8 powerful morning habits of highly successful people for a productive day

8 powerful morning habits of highly successful people for a productive day

Truth about sunscreen: Why it's your best anti-aging product

Truth about sunscreen: Why it's your best anti-aging product

From Period to Ovulation: How hormones influence your immune health

From Period to Ovulation: How hormones influence your immune health

Ectopic Pregnancy: Silent threat every woman should know about

Ectopic Pregnancy: Silent threat every woman should know about

STD Testing: What every sexually active person must know

STD Testing: What every sexually active person must know

Recent Stories

Salman Khan's A6: Is it Bollywood's most expensive film? Read on NTI

Salman Khan's A6: Is it Bollywood's most expensive film? Read on

ISPL 2025: Rohit Sharma's childhood coach Dinesh Lad REVEALS how tennis-ball cricket helped Team India captain HRD

ISPL 2025: Rohit Sharma's childhood coach REVEALS how tennis-ball cricket helped Team India captain

Revolutionising warfare: How Indian Army's infantry modernisation is empowering future-ready SMART soldiers snt

Revolutionising warfare: How Indian Army's infantry modernisation is empowering future-ready SMART soldiers

Kerala HORROR! Class 5 girl kidnapped and raped in Pathanamthitta, 16-year-old neighbour among 2 arrested dmn

Kerala HORROR! Class 5 girl kidnapped and raped in Pathanamthitta, 16-year-old neighbour among 2 arrested

Why are night shifts risky for your health? Understanding the impact on daily functioning NTI

Why are night shifts risky for your health? Understanding the impact on daily functioning

Recent Videos

Malayalam Actress Accuses Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan of Death Threats, REVEALS Secret

Malayalam Actress Accuses Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan of Death Threats, REVEALS Secret

Video Icon
'Not Our Indian Culture': B Praak Slams RANVEER ALLAHBADIA, Cancels Podcast Over Controversy

'Not Our Indian Culture': B Praak Slams RANVEER ALLAHBADIA, Cancels Podcast Over Controversy

Video Icon
London Gridlock: Farmers' Tractor Protest Against Inheritance Tax

London Gridlock: Farmers' Tractor Protest Against Inheritance Tax

Video Icon
Jammu and Kashmir 🚭 Smoke-Free Revolution! Village in Anantnag Sets an Inspiring Example

Jammu and Kashmir 🚭 Smoke-Free Revolution! Village in Anantnag Sets an Inspiring Example

Video Icon
Arizona Plane Crash: 1 Dead, 4 Injured After Two Jets Collide at Airport | Asianet Newsable

Arizona Plane Crash: 1 Dead, 4 Injured After Two Jets Collide at Airport | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon