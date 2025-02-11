7 Best Indian Dog Breeds for Beginner Pet Parents

Bringing a dog into your life is a great decision. This is the combination of companionship, love, and joy with the responsibility of a child. Having a pet dog reduces stress and promotes an active lifestyle but choosing the right breed for you is the key step. Indian breeds often have the advantage of being naturally adapted to the local climate and they are affordable. We have listed the seven excellent Indian dog breeds perfect for beginners.



Indian Pariah Dog:

Indian Pariah dogs are generally friendly and affectionate, especially with their families. They require minimal grooming and are often found in shelters and rescues. Their strong immune system makes it easy for first time pet parents to deal with pets better.



Pomeranian Dog:

Pomeranian dogs are Affectionate, playful and adaptable, Pomeranians do well in most home environments. They get on well with children and cats and they are easy to train.



mudhol hound:

Mudhol hounds are fast runners, with excellent stamina and agility, and have a sharp vision and a keen sense of smell. They are affordable and easy to train. They need regular exercise but are otherwise low-maintenance.



Labrador Retriever:

Labradors are known for their soft, floppy ears and expressive eyes with gentle appearance. Labrador Retrievers are friendly, loyal, and even-tempered dogs. They are also intelligent, obedient, and active which often helps them excel in training and service roles.



Pug:

Pugs are the popular companion dog.Extremely playful and affectionate. Pugs are often called "shadows" because they follow their owners around and like to stay close to the action, craving attention and affection from their owners.



Chippiparai:

These are One of the most intelligent native Indian breeds, the Chippiparai can be a super loyal and protective family pet. They are also apartment friendly.



Kombai:

The Kombai is described as highly intelligent and extremely loyal to, and affectionate with, people they are familiar with, They have a short, easy-to-groom coat and they require training and socialization from young age.



Latest Videos