6 egg hair masks for faster, thicker and healthier hair growth
Want faster, thicker, and healthier hair growth? Try these 6 amazing egg hair mask ideas. Consistent use will surprise you with noticeable results.
| Published : May 22 2025, 12:02 PM
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
113
Image Credit : stockPhoto
6 egg hair masks for faster, thicker and healthier hair growth
Want faster, thicker, and healthier hair growth? Try these 6 amazing egg hair mask ideas. Consistent use will surprise you with noticeable results.
213
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Egg and Olive Oil Mask:
Egg protein and olive oil's moisturizing properties nourish hair roots, adding shine to dry, damaged hair. This reduces breakage and stimulates growth. Olive oil also improves scalp circulation.
313
Image Credit : Google
Ingredients:
1 whole egg, 2 teaspoons olive oil. Instructions: Mix well, apply to scalp and hair, leave for 30-60 minutes, rinse with cool water and mild shampoo. Use 1-2 times a week.
413
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Egg and Coconut Oil Mask:
Coconut oil deeply moisturizes and reduces protein loss. Combined with egg, it nourishes, promoting growth and controlling scalp infections.
513
Image Credit : Google
Ingredients:
1 whole egg, 2 teaspoons coconut oil. Instructions: Mix, apply to hair, leave for 45-60 minutes, rinse with cool water and mild shampoo. Use weekly.
613
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Egg and Onion Juice Mask:
Onion juice's sulfur boosts hair growth by increasing blood flow and collagen. With egg, it strengthens hair, reducing hair fall.
713
Image Credit : Google
Ingredients:
1 whole egg, 2 teaspoons onion juice. Instructions: Mix, apply to scalp, leave for 30-45 minutes, rinse with mild shampoo and conditioner to remove onion odor. Use weekly.
813
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Egg and Yogurt Mask:
Yogurt's lactic acid cleanses, softens hair, and reduces dandruff and itching. With egg, it promotes growth, adds shine, moisturizes, and suits curly hair.
913
Image Credit : Google
Ingredients:
1 whole egg, 3 teaspoons plain yogurt. Instructions: Mix, apply to scalp and hair, leave for 30-45 minutes, rinse with cool water and mild shampoo. Use weekly.
1013
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Egg and Aloe Vera Mask:
Aloe vera's enzymes aid hair growth, nourish the scalp, balance pH, and reduce dandruff. With egg, it prevents hair loss and conditions hair.
1113
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Ingredients:
1 whole egg, 2 teaspoons fresh aloe vera gel. Instructions: Mix, apply to scalp and hair, leave for 30-45 minutes, rinse with cool water and mild shampoo. Use 1-2 times a week.
1213
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Egg and Avocado Mask:
Avocado's vitamins E, K, B, and healthy fats nourish and strengthen hair. It deeply conditions dry, damaged hair, reducing breakage and promoting growth. With egg, it adds softness and shine.
1313
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Ingredients:
1 whole egg, ½ ripe avocado. Instructions: Mash avocado, mix with egg, apply to scalp and hair, leave for 30-45 minutes, rinse with cool water and mild shampoo. Use weekly.
Top Stories