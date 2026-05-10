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Travel Diaries | 10 Abandoned Ancient Cities You Can Still Visit Today for a Historical Journey
Explore 10 abandoned ancient cities you can still visit today, including Petra, Pompeii, Ephesus and Teotihuacan. These historic destinations offer a glimpse into lost civilisations, showcasing remarkable architecture and heritage across the world.
A Journey Into Lost Civilisations
Travelling through abandoned ancient cities feels like stepping back in time. These destinations, once thriving centres of civilisation, now stand as remarkable archaeological sites that tell the stories of empires, cultures and lost worlds.
From desert kingdoms to buried Roman cities, here are 10 abandoned ancient cities you can still visit today for an unforgettable historical journey.
Petra, Jordan
Carved into pink sandstone cliffs, Petra was once the thriving capital of the Nabataean Kingdom.
Known as the “Rose City”, it is famous for its intricate rock-cut architecture, including the iconic Treasury and Monastery.
Pompeii, Italy
Preserved under volcanic ash after the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD, Pompeii offers a rare glimpse into daily Roman life, complete with homes, streets and frescoes frozen in time.
Herculaneum, Italy
Lesser known than Pompeii, Herculaneum was also destroyed by Mount Vesuvius. It is better preserved in many ways, with wooden structures and interiors still remarkably intact.
Carthage, Tunisia
Once a powerful Phoenician city-state and rival of Rome, Carthage now stands as an important archaeological site near modern-day Tunis, showcasing Roman and Punic ruins.
Volubilis, Morocco
A well-preserved Roman city, Volubilis is known for its stunning mosaics, ancient columns and scenic location near the Atlas Mountains.
Ephesus, Türkiye
One of the best-preserved ancient cities in the world, Ephesus was a major Greek and Roman city and home to the Temple of Artemis, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.
Teotihuacan, Mexico
Known as the “City of the Gods”, Teotihuacan is famous for its massive Pyramids of the Sun and Moon, built long before the rise of the Aztec civilisation.
Chichén Itzá, Mexico
A major Mayan city, Chichén Itzá is renowned for its step pyramid El Castillo and its remarkable astronomical significance.
Ani, Türkiye (Near Armenia Border)
Once known as the “City of 1001 Churches”, Ani was a flourishing medieval Armenian city that now lies in hauntingly beautiful ruins.
Mesa Verde, USA
Home to the ancestral Pueblo people, Mesa Verde features cliff dwellings built into sandstone cliffs, showcasing advanced ancient architecture and lifestyle.
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