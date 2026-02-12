Hug ay 2026: Why Do We Celebrate This Special Day During Valentine's Day; Know Here
Hug Day History: Hug Day is celebrated on the sixth day of Valentine's Week. This day is a special day of Valentine's Week. On this day, people show their love and affection by hugging their friends, loved ones, and family members
When is Hug Day celebrated
Although National Hug Day was celebrated on January 21, the Hug Day of Valentine's Week is very special. Valentine's Week runs from February 7 to February 14, and Hug Day is celebrated every year on February 12. On Hug Day, people show their love by hugging each other.
Why is Hug Day celebrated
Hug Day started in Western countries. Gradually, it became famous all over the world. At first, it was only celebrated between lovers, but now it's also celebrated for friendship, family, and relationships. Hugging is a feeling that expresses belonging and love without saying anything, and people celebrate Hug Day with this sentiment.
Why is Hug Day important
Hug Day is a very important day in Valentine's Week because when we hug someone, our body releases a hormone called oxytocin, which brings happiness and comfort. It also reduces stress. Hugging also strengthens relationships. That's why it's very important to hug your dear ones on Hug Day.
Why is Hug Day necessary
Hug Day is not just a romantic day; it also has social and mental benefits. It brings two people closer. It increases love and affection in relationships. It reduces stress and anxiety and strengthens bonds with family and friends.
How to celebrate Hug Day
If you want to celebrate Hug Day with your dear one, first give them a loving hug and express your love. Besides this, on Hug Day, you can go on a picnic date, movie date, street food date, or cafe date with your family, partner, or friends.
