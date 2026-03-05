No Soil Needed! 5 Low Maintenance Indoor Plants That Grow Easily in Just Water
Some plants grow just in water, without any soil. The best part? They don't need much care at all. Plus, there's a belief that having these plants at home means you'll never face a money crunch.
Image Credit : Gemini AI
Did you know?
For gardening lovers, finding good soil is a big headache, especially if you live in a rented house. But did you know some plants don't need soil at all? They grow happily in just water and are super low-maintenance. It's a great way to keep your home's air clean.
Image Credit : Getty
1. ZZ Plant
The ZZ Plant is a great choice to add some green to your home or office. Its special quality is that you can grow a whole new plant from just one leaf! Just give it fresh water 2-3 times a week. When you put a leaf in water, it takes about one-and-a-half to two months for roots to show up.
Image Credit : Google
3. Snake Plant
The Snake Plant is a very popular choice for making homes look beautiful. When you plant it in water, it takes about two months for the roots to grow. Since this plant produces oxygen even at night, you can keep it in a water jar to decorate your bedroom.
Image Credit : Getty
2. Monstera Plant
You can easily grow the Monstera plant in water too. Just place its cuttings in water, and in 3-4 weeks, new roots and small leaves will start to appear. Keep it in a spot that gets filtered light. This plant not only gives fresh air but also adds a modern, artsy feel to your home.
Image Credit : Getty
4. Syngonium Plant
The Syngonium is quickly becoming a favourite in cities for its beauty and air-purifying powers. According to Vastu and Feng Shui, it removes toxins like formaldehyde from the air and boosts positive energy, which helps bring mental peace. Its cuttings start growing roots in just two weeks in water. It grows slowly in water but its leaves stay shiny.
Image Credit : gemini
5. Money Plant
The Money Plant is found in almost every Indian home. If you put a small cutting in a bottle of water, you'll see new roots in just 7 to 10 days. All you need to do is make sure you change the water on time.
