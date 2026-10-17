House slippers are another item that is easy to overlook. They are worn frequently and can absorb sweat and moisture throughout the day. If they are worn in different parts of the house, dirt and moisture can also accumulate on their soles.

Look out for unpleasant odours, worn-out soles, damaged interiors or visible signs of fungal growth. Depending on the material, some slippers can be washed or cleaned, while others are better replaced once they become difficult to sanitise.

Keeping a home tidy is about more than wiping surfaces and removing visible dust. Items that stay damp, are handled frequently or come into contact with food and skin can gradually accumulate dirt and microbes.

That does not mean every household item needs to be replaced on a strict schedule. Instead, regular inspection, proper cleaning and timely replacement when an item becomes damaged, worn or difficult to clean can help maintain a fresher and more hygienic home.

So, the next time you do a deep clean, don't just look at your floors and countertops. Check the everyday items hiding in your freezer, bathroom, kitchen and entryway too.