5 bioluminescent beaches in India that glow like the night sky
Some Indian beaches glow blue at night! This is due to a natural phenomenon called 'bioluminescence,' where tiny organisms produce light. Learn about these magical beaches and when to visit.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
You may have enjoyed the scenic route between Mumbai and Goa, but have you ever seen beaches that glow like a sky full of stars? That’s right, India is home to several stunning beaches known for their magical blue and green bioluminescent glow.
When night falls and the waves start to glow with blue light, it seems as if all the stars in the sky have descended to earth. There are some special beaches in India where this amazing natural phenomenon occurs which is called "bioluminescence".
What is Bioluminescence?
Bioluminescence is a natural chemical process in which some microorganisms (plankton) present in seawater, such as phytoplankton, produce a blue or green glow in the dark. When there are waves or any movement, these organisms react and glow.
India's 5 Most Sparkling Beaches:
1. Bhangaram Beach – Lakshadweep
- Location: Minicoy Island, Lakshadweep
- Why it's special: The water here appears blue and illuminated at night.
- Bioluminescence: From October to April at night.
- How to reach: Flight or ship from Kochi to Lakshadweep.
2. Juhu Beach – Mumbai, Maharashtra
- Location: In the heart of Mumbai city
- Why it's special: Bioluminescence was recently observed here.
- How to reach: Easily accessible by local trains.
- Tip: Go at night when the weather changes (after monsoon).
3. Betalbatim Beach – Goa
- Location: South Goa
- Why it's special: It is also called "Sunset Beach", and the nights here sparkle with blue light.
- Bioluminescence: Seen for a few weeks after the monsoon.
- How to reach: 7 km from Madgaon station.
4. Bangaram Island – Lakshadweep
- Location: Lakshadweep
- Why it's special: The nights here feel like a fairy world.
- Bioluminescence: Most prominent between November and March.
- How to reach: You can reach here via boat from Agatti Island.
5. Havelock Island (Radhanagar Beach) – Andaman
- Location: Andaman and Nicobar Islands
- Why it's special: A world-famous beach where the water shines like stars.
- Bioluminescence: Visible on nights from September to February.
- How to reach: By ferry or seaplane from Port Blair.
Some important tips before visiting these beaches:
Right season
After monsoon i.e. October to February
Right time
After 8 pm, when it's darker
Camera tip
Use Long Exposure Photography
Caution
Do not throw garbage in the water, it can harm aquatic life