No trip to a new destination is ever complete without indulging in its local food. Each nation has its own specialty food which represents its history, culture, and cuisine. The following are seven must-experience local foods around the globe that will give your taste buds an unforgettable experience.

7 Must-Try local cuisines from around the world:

1. Tacos al Pastor, Mexico

One of Mexico's favorite street foods, Tacos al Pastor is marinated spit-cooked pork, similar to shawarma. Soft corn tortillas are filled with the pork and served with pineapple, onions, and cilantro for a fantastic mix of smoky, tangy, and spicy flavors.

2. Paella – Spain

From Valencia, Paella is saffron rice stew, served with seafood, chicken, or rabbit. The crunch of ingredients and spiciness of spices together form one of Spain's finest dishes, to be enjoyed best by the sea.

3. Sushi – Japan

Japan's gastronomic skills are exhibited in Sushi, a meal where vinegared rice is mixed with raw seafood, vegetables, and seaweed. Nigiri, sashimi, or maki rolls being something you like, sushi is one meal that you would not want to miss for subtlety of flavors and attention to detail in preparation.

4. Peking Duck – China

One of Beijing's most popular dishes, Peking Duck is famous for its crispy outside and soft inside. Served with thin pancakes, scallions, and hoisin sauce, it is a delectable treat that showcases the classic Chinese roasting method.

5. Moussaka – Greece

Warming Greek dish, Moussaka is an eggplant casserole alternated with ground meat (often lamb), tomatoes, and béchamel sauce. Spicy hot and rich in cream, it is the delight of Mediterranean cuisine lovers.

6. Feijoada – Brazil

Brazil's national dish, Feijoada, is hearty black bean stew slowly braised with pork, beef, and sausages. Served with rice, collard greens, and orange slices, it's a robust flavor combination of Brazilian cuisine.

7. Tagine – Morocco

Named after the pot in which it's cooked, Tagine is slow-cooked Moroccan stew made of meat, vegetables, and aromatic spices such as cinnamon and saffron. The distinctive preparation method gives the dish its rich flavor, and the dish is a favorite among tourists traveling in North Africa.