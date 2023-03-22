Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Ugadi 2023: Best wishes, images, messages to share with loved ones this auspicious day

    Here’s a list of wishes and images to remind your loved ones that this year will be the best for them.

    Happy Ugadi 2023: Best wishes, images, messages to share with loved ones this auspicious day vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 22, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    The auspicious time of the year is here. March and April are full of festivals all over the country. We cannot keep calm already. It is the season of new beginnings. It is time when the old year wears off us, and we welcome the new year with renewed passion, zeal, and love.

    Ugadi is celebrated mainly in the southern half of the country. In Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Goa. The first day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar gets celebrated as Ugadi.

    ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu looks sizzling in HOT red outfit; check out her sexiest pictures

    Mango leaf decorations get done around the entire house on Ugadi. Ugadi is marked by getting dressed in new clothes, taking an oil massage and a bath, and then offering puja by visiting the temple. Pachadi is one of the outstanding dishes savored during Ugadi.

    Happy Ugadi 2023: Best wishes, images, messages to share with loved ones this auspicious day vma

    A combination of all kinds of flavors, Pachadi is a reminder that people should be open to experiencing all sorts of flavors in the coming year. As we gear up to celebrate Ugadi, here is a list of wishes, messages, and images that you can share with your loved ones on this auspicious day:

    Ugadi 2023 best wishes:

    Every new beginning is a reminder that we can always start afresh. Happy Ugadi to you and your family.

    Happy Ugadi 2023: Best wishes, images, messages to share with loved ones this auspicious day vma

    Happy Ugadi from me and mine to you and yours. May you have a wonderful year ahead.

    Happy Ugadi 2023: Best wishes, images, messages to share with loved ones this auspicious day vma

    Ugadi 2023 messages:

    May this year clear all darkness from your path and help you attain success. Happy Ugadi.

    Happy Ugadi 2023: Best wishes, images, messages to share with loved ones this auspicious day vma

    This year is the year to achieve all that we have been working hard for. Have a great year ahead.

    Happy Ugadi 2023: Best wishes, images, messages to share with loved ones this auspicious day vma

    Like a plate of Pachadi, may you have all kinds of flavors in the coming year. Happy Ugadi.

    Happy Ugadi 2023: Best wishes, images, messages to share with loved ones this auspicious day vma

    ALSO READ: Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress raises temperature with her smooth dance moves in BOLD black bra

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2023, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope for March 22 2023 Taurus Virgo Libra Capricorn Leo Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for March 22, 2023: Be careful Taurus; good day for Virgo, Libra

    Numerology Prediction for March 22 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for March 22, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Ugadi, Gudi Padwa 2023: Date, Puja, Vidhi, Timings, Importance And Significance vma

    Ugadi, Gudi Padwa 2023: Date, Puja, Vidhi, Timings, Importance And Significance

    Ugadi Pachadi: A look at 6 different tastes and its significance to human emotions vma

    Ugadi Pachadi: A look at 6 different tastes and its significance to human emotions

    Nowruz 10 dishes you can relish with friends on Parsi New Year

    Nowruz: 10 dishes you can relish with friends on Parsi New Year

    Recent Stories

    Daily Horoscope for March 22 2023 Taurus Virgo Libra Capricorn Leo Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for March 22, 2023: Be careful Taurus; good day for Virgo, Libra

    Numerology Prediction for March 22 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for March 22, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Families of Sisodia, Jain yet to vacate official bungalows: Sources

    Families of Sisodia, Jain yet to vacate official bungalows: Sources

    Scary Panic grips Delhi-NCR after strong tremors (Watch)

    Scary! Panic grips Delhi-NCR after strong earthquake tremors (Watch)

    WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz by 5 wickets to book berth in final snt

    WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz by 5 wickets to book berth in final

    Recent Videos

    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon