Happy Ugadi 2023: Best wishes, images, messages to share with loved ones this auspicious day

Here’s a list of wishes and images to remind your loved ones that this year will be the best for them.

The auspicious time of the year is here. March and April are full of festivals all over the country. We cannot keep calm already. It is the season of new beginnings. It is time when the old year wears off us, and we welcome the new year with renewed passion, zeal, and love.

Ugadi is celebrated mainly in the southern half of the country. In Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Goa. The first day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar gets celebrated as Ugadi.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu looks sizzling in HOT red outfit; check out her sexiest pictures

Mango leaf decorations get done around the entire house on Ugadi. Ugadi is marked by getting dressed in new clothes, taking an oil massage and a bath, and then offering puja by visiting the temple. Pachadi is one of the outstanding dishes savored during Ugadi.

A combination of all kinds of flavors, Pachadi is a reminder that people should be open to experiencing all sorts of flavors in the coming year. As we gear up to celebrate Ugadi, here is a list of wishes, messages, and images that you can share with your loved ones on this auspicious day:

Ugadi 2023 best wishes:

Every new beginning is a reminder that we can always start afresh. Happy Ugadi to you and your family.

Happy Ugadi from me and mine to you and yours. May you have a wonderful year ahead.

Ugadi 2023 messages:

May this year clear all darkness from your path and help you attain success. Happy Ugadi.

This year is the year to achieve all that we have been working hard for. Have a great year ahead.

Like a plate of Pachadi, may you have all kinds of flavors in the coming year. Happy Ugadi.

ALSO READ: Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress raises temperature with her smooth dance moves in BOLD black bra