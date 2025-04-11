user
3 Best ways to use Rice Water to grow hair on bald patches

Rice water is a traditional remedy rich in amino acids, vitamins, and antioxidants, making it a powerful ally for hair regrowth. Discover three effective ways to use rice water to deal with bald patches and nourish your scalp naturally.

article_image1
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Apr 11, 2025, 10:43 AM IST

Rice water is a nutrient-rich liquid that has been used for centuries to promote hair growth and improve scalp health. Here are three effective methods to use rice water for addressing bald patches:

article_image2

1. Direct Application

Process: Prepare rice water by soaking ½ cup of uncooked rice in 2–3 cups of water for 30 minutes. Strain the water and store it in a spray bottle. Spray it directly onto the bald patches and gently massage for 5–10 minutes to stimulate blood circulation.

Benefits: The amino acids and inositol in rice water nourish hair follicles, strengthen roots, and promote regrowth.

ALSO READ: Why Coconut Oil is More Than Just an Ingredient in Kerala Homes


article_image3

2. Fermented Rice Water Treatment

Process: Soak rice as above and let the water ferment at room temperature for 24–48 hours until it develops a sour smell. Apply the fermented rice water to your scalp, focusing on bald areas, and leave it on for 20–30 minutes before rinsing.

Benefits: Fermentation enhances the nutrients in rice water, making it more effective in repairing damaged hair and stimulating dormant follicles.

article_image4

3. Rice Water with Natural Boosters

Process: Mix rice water with natural ingredients like aloe vera gel, rosemary oil, or peppermint oil. Apply the mixture to bald patches and massage gently. Leave it on for 30 minutes before rinsing.

Benefits: These boosters complement rice water by improving scalp health, reducing inflammation, and enhancing hair growth.

ALSO READ: Hair Care: 7 Practical tips for smooth, frizz-free hair

