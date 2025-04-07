Lifestyle
Choose sulfate-free shampoos that gently cleanse while locking in moisture.
Conditioning your hair after every wash is essential to replenish moisture and reduce dryness.
Apply anti-frizz serum to tame flyaways and add a protective layer against humidity.
Avoid rough towel drying; use a microfiber towel or a soft T-shirt for gentle drying.
Minimize the use of hot tools like straighteners and curlers that can weaken and frizz your hair.
Schedule trims every 6–8 weeks to remove split ends and keep your hair healthy.
Switch to silk pillowcases for reduced friction and smoother, softer hair overnight.
