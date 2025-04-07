Lifestyle

7 Practical tips for smooth, frizz-free hair

1. Use a Hydrating Shampoo

Choose sulfate-free shampoos that gently cleanse while locking in moisture.

 

 

2. Apply Conditioner Religiously

Conditioning your hair after every wash is essential to replenish moisture and reduce dryness.

3. Don’t Skip the Hair Serum

Apply anti-frizz serum to tame flyaways and add a protective layer against humidity.

4. Dry Gently with a Microfiber Towel

Avoid rough towel drying; use a microfiber towel or a soft T-shirt for gentle drying.

5. Limit Heat Styling

Minimize the use of hot tools like straighteners and curlers that can weaken and frizz your hair.

6. Regularly Trim Split Ends

Schedule trims every 6–8 weeks to remove split ends and keep your hair healthy.

 

7. Sleep on a Silk Pillowcase

Switch to silk pillowcases for reduced friction and smoother, softer hair overnight.

