2027 Holiday Planner: 12 Long Weekends And 46 Days Off Await; Check Dates
The year 2027 brings exciting long weekends and special holidays for employees. IT and corporate professionals will especially enjoy plenty of time off by planning smart leaves.
Plenty of holidays in 2027
2027 Holidays: The word 'holidays' brings a bright smile to the faces of students and employees alike. A regular weekend mixed with a special holiday turns into a long weekend, giving professionals immense joy. The year 2027 brings exactly 12 such long weekends. The most exciting part is that you can get a massive 46 days off by managing just 9 leaves.
IT software engineers and corporate employees usually get Saturdays and Sundays off. Adding a festive holiday makes it a long weekend. You can plan continuous holidays by taking one or two days of leave. We will show you exactly which months bring long weekends in 2027 and when to apply for leave.
Long weekends in January 2027
The new year starts with a fantastic long weekend.
First long weekend
January 1 (Friday) - New Year (Special holiday)
January 2 (Saturday) - Weekend holiday
January 3 (Sunday) - Regular holiday
Second long weekend
January 14 (Thursday) - Makar Sankranti (Special holiday)
January 15 (Friday) - You take a leave.
January 16 (Saturday) - Weekend holiday
January 17 (Sunday) - Regular holiday
Third long weekend
January 23 (Saturday) - Weekend holiday
January 24 (Sunday) - Regular holiday
January 25 (Monday) - You take a leave
January 26 (Tuesday) - Republic Day (National holiday)
Long weekends in March, April, and May
Fourth long weekend
March 20 (Saturday) - Weekend holiday
March 21 (Sunday) - Regular holiday
March 22 (Monday) - Holi (Special holiday)
Fifth long weekend
March 26 (Friday) - Good Friday (Special holiday)
March 27 (Saturday) - Weekend holiday
March 28 (Sunday) - Regular holiday
You can enjoy a full week off by taking leaves on March 23, 24, and 25 (Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday).
Sixth long weekend
April 3 (Saturday) - Weekend holiday
April 4 (Sunday) - Sunday holiday
April 5 (Monday) - You take a leave
April 6 (Tuesday) - You take a leave
April 7 (Wednesday) - Ugadi festival (Special holiday)
Seventh long weekend
April 14 (Wednesday) - Ambedkar Jayanti (Special holiday)
April 15 (Thursday) - Sri Rama Navami (Special holiday)
April 16 (Friday) - You take a leave.
April 17 (Saturday) - Weekend holiday
April 18 (Sunday) - Regular holiday
Eighth long weekend
May 15 (Saturday) - Weekend holiday
May 16 (Sunday) - Regular holiday
May 17 (Monday) - Bakrid festival (Special holiday)
Long weekends in August, October, and December
Ninth long weekend
August 14 (Saturday) - Weekend holiday
August 15 (Sunday) - Independence Day brings a national holiday. It also falls on a Sunday.
August 16 (Monday) - You take a leave
August 17 (Monday) - Raksha Bandhan (Special holiday)
Tenth long weekend
October 8 (Friday) - Dussehra festival (Special holiday)
October 9 (Saturday) - Weekend holiday
October 10 (Sunday) - Regular holiday
Eleventh long weekend
October 29 (Friday) - Diwali festival (Special holiday)
October 30 (Saturday) - Weekend holiday
October 31 (Sunday) - Regular holiday
Twelfth long weekend
December 24 (Friday) - Christmas Eve (Special holiday)
December 25 (Saturday) - Christmas festival (Special holiday). Weekend holiday also applies.
December 26 (Sunday) - Regular holiday
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