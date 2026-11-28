2027 Holidays: The word 'holidays' brings a bright smile to the faces of students and employees alike. A regular weekend mixed with a special holiday turns into a long weekend, giving professionals immense joy. The year 2027 brings exactly 12 such long weekends. The most exciting part is that you can get a massive 46 days off by managing just 9 leaves.

IT software engineers and corporate employees usually get Saturdays and Sundays off. Adding a festive holiday makes it a long weekend. You can plan continuous holidays by taking one or two days of leave. We will show you exactly which months bring long weekends in 2027 and when to apply for leave.