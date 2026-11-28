Rohit Sharma, the five-time IPL champion, returns as Mumbai Indians captain for the 2027 season, replacing Hardik Pandya. The 39-year-old aims to revitalize the franchise after taking over the leadership role once again.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 (ANI): One of the most successful captains in Indian Premier League history, Rohit Sharma, is set to return as Mumbai Indians skipper for the IPL 2027 season, with the franchise making the announcement on Friday. The 39-year-old, who guided Mumbai Indians to a record-equalling five IPL titles and led India to the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph, will take charge of the franchise once again after a three-season gap. Rohit replaces Hardik Pandya, who assumed the leadership role ahead of IPL 2024 following his return from Gujarat Titans. Under Hardik's captaincy, Mumbai Indians endured a difficult 2024 campaign, finishing 10th, before securing ninth place in 2026. They did, however, reach Qualifier 2 in the 2025 season. Mumbai Indians, who last won the IPL title in 2020, recently traded Hardik Pandya to Punjab Kings in exchange for Indian left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh earlier this month.

Rohit remains one of the most decorated captains in IPL history, sharing the record for the most titles as captain with former Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni, with five trophies each. Having joined Mumbai Indians in 2011, Rohit took over the captaincy from Australia's Ricky Ponting midway through the 2013 season. He immediately made an impact, guiding the franchise to its maiden IPL title that year. Further triumphs followed in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. Across 11 seasons as captain, Rohit led Mumbai Indians to the playoffs seven times, reaching five finals and winning all five. He also guided the franchise to the Champions League T20 title in 2013, completing a memorable trophy double. Rohit has accumulated 3,986 IPL runs as captain, placing him third on the all-time list behind Virat Kohli (4,994) and MS Dhoni (4,753). His last appearance as Mumbai Indians captain came in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023 against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, where Mumbai suffered a 62-run defeat.

The upcoming season will also see Rohit enter the record books as he approaches his 40th birthday on April 30, 2027. He is set to become Mumbai Indians' oldest-ever captain, the sixth-oldest skipper in IPL history and the third-oldest Indian to lead a team in the tournament. MS Dhoni holds the record as the oldest IPL captain, having last led Chennai Super Kings at 43 years and 322 days. He is also the only captain to have won an IPL title in his 40s, achieving the feat in 2021 and 2023. While his leadership achievements remain remarkable, Rohit's batting numbers are equally impressive. He is the second-highest run-scorer in IPL history, behind Virat Kohli (9,336), with 7,329 runs in 281 matches, including two centuries and 49 half-centuries. He is also Mumbai Indians' leading run-scorer with 6,159 runs. Rohit retired from T20I cricket in 2024 and Test cricket in 2025 but continues to represent India in ODIs. (ANI)