November 28, 2026 horoscope: Saturday may bring new opportunities, financial decisions, relationship developments and important work matters. Check what the stars predict for all 12 zodiac signs today.

Aries

Today, fresh joys might enter your life along with the sweetness of old relationships. You are likely to bump into an old friend, bringing back beautiful memories and lots of happiness. A new guest's arrival will brighten up your home and create a cheerful family vibe. You'll get to spend some quality time with your parents.

Taurus

You need to be a bit more careful about your health today. The changing weather might mess with your energy levels and daily routine. If you are feeling weak or tired, make sure you get enough rest and stick to a balanced diet. Long-term business plans might move at a slow pace, but they are likely to give you positive results down the line.

Gemini

Luck seems to be on your side today when it comes to property and investments. You might think about buying a new property or expanding your current investments. But hold on, don't rush into any big financial decisions; check all the necessary documents and conditions properly.

Cancer

New opportunities and possibilities might open up for you today. A new job offer is likely to boost your enthusiasm and confidence about your career. If you've been looking for a change for a while, now is a good time to explore new options. Your active social presence and the way you talk to people will definitely grab some attention.

Leo

Taking every major step carefully will work in your favour today. If you are thinking of starting a new project, gather all the info and prep up first. Instead of trusting new people right away, try to understand their behaviour and working style. For those planning a job switch, this period could bring some positive outcomes.

Virgo

You might get chances to earn new recognition and achievements today. Your work at the office will be appreciated, and connecting with new people could open doors for future progress. Your efforts to expand your business or take up new projects are likely to succeed. A long-pending task in a government department might finally get done, giving you a big relief.

Libra

Laziness and a habit of delaying things might get in the way of your progress today. Stop leaving responsibilities that need to be finished on time. If you stay active, you can easily wrap up many tasks. You might plan to go shopping or travel with your partner, which will bring freshness and joy to your relationship.

Scorpio

Your steps toward success might speed up today. You'll get a chance to hang out with friends, which will cut down your work fatigue and mental stress. People in politics might face a few challenges, but with patience and the right strategy, you'll handle the situation well. There's a good chance of recovering long-pending money, bringing relief to your financial situation.

Sagittarius

Today could be packed with happiness, entertainment, and pleasant moments spent with loved ones. Your parents' blessings and support will help you finish a long-pending task. Take your responsibilities at work seriously, as even a small mistake could upset your colleagues. A confident decision today could take you closer to success.

Capricorn

Signs show that your financial situation will get stronger, and wealth and prosperity will increase today. Your business plans might give you better results than expected. You might also get a chance to partner with someone new, which could prove beneficial in the future. However, make sure you clear up all terms and responsibilities before getting into any agreement.

Aquarius

Your hard work and fresh ideas can pave the way to success today. You might think about trying something different in your business or adopting new working methods. If you execute your plans properly, it could lead to progress in your work. An old property issue is likely to be resolved, bringing significant relief. A new guest arriving at home will create a joyful atmosphere.

Pisces

Some family-related issues might bother you today. There's a possibility of a disagreement or tension among siblings over a small matter. In such a situation, instead of taking sides, try to find a reasonable solution by listening to everyone. You might also be worried about your child's behaviour. Instead of scolding or pressuring them, explaining things lovingly will be much more effective.