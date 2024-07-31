Wayanad landslide: Rescue operations continue on day 2, death toll crosses 200; See devastating PICS

The Wayanad landslide in Kerala has reached its second day with the death toll crossing 200. Heavy rain and landslides have devastated Chooralmala and nearby villages, leaving them isolated and buried under mud and debris. Rescue operations are hampered by ongoing rainfall. Neighbouring states have offered aid, and the Army, NDRF, and SDRF are involved in the rescue efforts.

Kerala has once again been struck by a devastating natural disaster—landslides have ravaged the state, particularly in Wayanad. On the second day of the disaster, the scene was nothing short of catastrophic. The death toll in the Wayanad disaster has tragically crossed 200, with expectations that it may increase further.

Heavy rainfall of 57 cm in Wayanad district has led to this calamity, affecting Chooralmala and surrounding villages. Today, these villages have been left in utter devastation. In Chooralmala, Mundakkai, Attamala, and Noolpula, the landscape is dominated by water, rock, building debris, and mud.

The severity of the situation is underscored by scenes of vehicles buried under mud and debris, while landslides have caused numerous water bodies to overflow, altering their paths and encroaching on residential areas, exacerbating the crisis.

The landslides have isolated all four villages from the rest of the state. In the low-lying areas, soil, rocks, trees, lakes, rivers, and canals have crashed together, leaving no trace of their original locations.

In Chooralmala alone, more than 200 houses have been washed away, making it the worst-hit area. The only bridge connecting Mundakkai village has been swept away, and efforts are underway to construct a temporary bridge for rescue operations.

Heartbreaking audio calls from the affected villages, where residents plead for help and mourn the loss of loved ones, reflect the horror of the disaster. The ongoing landslides have further complicated rescue operations.

The injured have been treated at the Kote Public Hospital and Mysore K.R. Hospital, with additional arrangements made by the district administration. Doctors have been assigned to treat the injured, and vehicles have been arranged for transportation. A helpline has also been established by the district administration.

The four villages in Wayanad have been buried under the landslide, leaving residents who were asleep in the early morning hours covered in dust. The Army, NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), and SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) have been deployed for rescue operations.

Neighbouring states Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have rushed to Kerala's aid. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has expressed deep condolences and assured that "Kerala will receive all possible assistance from Karnataka." An NDRF team from Bengaluru has already been dispatched to Kerala for rescue work.

The flood's intensity was such that in the Potukal area of Wayanad, 20 dead bodies were found washed away by the river in the neighbouring Malappuram district.

Kerala has faced repeated landslides, floods, and cyclones in recent years, clearly reflecting the severe impact of climate change. In August 2019, massive landslides in Kavalappara and Puthumala resulted in 59 deaths, displacing around 150 families. Puthumala is located in Meppadi village, where the recent landslide occurred.

In August 2020, a landslide at Pettimudi in Idukki district buried 66 people, with four bodies still missing. Another landslide in October 2021 claimed 13 lives in Koottikal village, Kottayam district.

Enormous boulders that have tumbled down from the hills now lie scattered in the low-lying areas, and relentless rain has severely hampered rescue efforts

