Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi spends a day in Wayanad, witnesses aftermath of nature's carnage; See PICS

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (Aug 10) visited the landslide-hit Wayanad where over 400 people lost their lives and several are undergoing treatment in hospitals. He arrived at the Kannur International Airport at 11 am and was received by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Union Minister Suresh Gopi was aboard the special flight with the Prime Minister on his journey to Kannur. 
     

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 10, 2024, 5:51 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 10, 2024, 5:51 PM IST

    PM Modi spends a day in Wayanad, witnesses aftermath of nature's carnage; See PICS

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Wayanad's Chooralmala on Saturday and inspected the region after the devastating landslide. He was accompanied by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Union Minister Suresh Gopi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

    article_image2

    The officials of the Indian Army and NDRF briefed on the tragedy to PM Modi at Chooralmala. The Prime Minister took note of all the affected areas. 

    article_image3

    PM Modi said that the central government will stand with the state government and there will not be any lack of fund for any project, adding that it's our social responsibility to ensure that the dreams of those affected are not shattered. "The government and the country are with them," he added.

    article_image4

    Upon arriving in Kalpetta, PM Modi first visited the damaged state-run GVHS School Vellarmala. Overwhelmed, he asked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister Suresh Gopi, who were accompanying him, "How many children lost their loved ones?" The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), which has been assessing the affected areas for the past three days, was also present.
     

    article_image5

    PM Modi was deeply moved upon seeing the damage at the school and asked numerous questions to the Chief Minister about the rehabilitation of the landslide victims. The GVHS School Vellarmala had 582 students, of whom 27 are reportedly missing.
     

    article_image6

    PM Modi also visited a local hospital to meet the injured victims and toured a relief camp. He then chaired a review meeting with Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and other officials in attendance.
     

    article_image7

    During his visit to Wayanad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that he had been closely monitoring the landslide situation since its onset, promptly mobilizing all relevant central government agencies to assist. He described the disaster as unprecedented, emphasizing its devastating impact on thousands of families. Modi shared that he had personally assessed the situation, interacted with affected individuals at relief camps, and visited injured patients in the hospital.
     

    article_image8

    PM Modi commenced his visit by paying floral tributes to the four staff members of Dr. Moopen's Medical College who lost their lives in the landslide. He then met with the survivors, who recounted their traumatic experiences, and offered them words of comfort and consolation.
     

    article_image9

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the epicenter of the disaster, assessing the extensive destruction caused by the devastating landslide that ravaged the Chooralmala, Mundakkai, and Attamala communities on July 30.
     

    article_image10

    Death toll in the devastating Mundakkai landslide has risen to 406, with 180 of the recovered bodies being remains found in the mud and Chaliyar River. However, official death toll stands at 222. Also, 180 individuals are still missing.

    article_image11

    He arrived at the Kannur International Airport at 11 am and was received by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Union Minister Suresh Gopi was aboard the special flight with the Prime Minister on his journey to Kannur. 
     

    article_image12

    The Prime Minister conducted an aerial survey of the landslide-ravaged Chooralmala, Mundakkai, and Punchirimattom hamlets. The PM arrived at the Kannur Airport on Saturday at 11.10 am in the Indian Air Force's Air India One aircraft.

    article_image13

    1942 people are in camps due to the Wayanad landslide disaster. 225 deaths have been officially confirmed so far. Fragmented parts of 195 bodies have been found. The exact number will be known once the DNA test results are available. So far, funeral was held for 233 bodies. As of today, 641 families, including children, are living in 14 camps in Meppadi.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi asks Kerala to submit detailed memorandum on Wayanad landslide, assures all possible assistance dmn

    PM Modi asks Kerala to submit detailed memorandum on Wayanad landslide, assures all possible assistance

    PM Modi comforts Wayanad disaster victims living in relief camps [WATCH] anr

    PM Modi comforts Wayanad disaster victims living in relief camps [WATCH]

    IMD issues rain alert in Kerala from August 13; Yellow alert in two districts today august 10 2024 anr

    IMD issues rain alert in Kerala from August 13; Yellow alert in two districts today

    PM Modi reaches Wayanad's Chooralmala; Army briefs him about rescue ops near Bailey Bridge dmn

    PM Modi reaches Wayanad's Chooralmala; Officials brief him about disaster, rescue operations (WATCH)

    PM Modi conducts aerial survey of landslide-hit Wayanad, visit brings hope for Kerala [WATCH] dmn

    PM Modi conducts aerial survey of landslide-hit Wayanad, visit brings hope for Kerala [WATCH]

    Recent Stories

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her kissing, intimate scenes with Hrithik and Ranbir: 'Knew it would be discussed..' RKK

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her kissing, intimate scenes with Hrithik and Ranbir: 'Knew it would be discussed..'

    PM Modi asks Kerala to submit detailed memorandum on Wayanad landslide, assures all possible assistance dmn

    PM Modi asks Kerala to submit detailed memorandum on Wayanad landslide, assures all possible assistance

    SHOCKING Salon owned by Bangladeshi Hindu vandalized in Dhaka amidst rising unrest; WATCH viral video snt

    SHOCKING! Salon owned by Bangladeshi Hindu vandalized in Dhaka amidst rising unrest; WATCH viral video

    Bangladesh unrest: Hindus chant 'Hare Krishna, Hare Rama' in Dhaka amidst surge in attacks; WATCH viral video snt

    Bangladesh unrest: Hindus chant 'Hare Krishna, Hare Rama' in Dhaka amidst surge in attacks; WATCH viral video

    Independence Day 2024: 6 souvenirs to give a freedom fighter RKK

    Independence Day 2024: 6 souvenirs to give a freedom fighter

    Recent Videos

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon