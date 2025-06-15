Image Credit : Social Media

Kochi

Max Temperature: 28°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel: 32°C

Kochi will experience frequent rainfall throughout the day. Heavy downpours are likely during the afternoon and evening. The air will feel warmer due to high humidity levels.

Thiruvananthapuram

Max Temperature: 28°C

Min Temperature: 24°C

Real Feel: 33°C

Trivandrum to receive steady rain. High humidity levels will make the weather feel hotter than it actually is. Residents are advised to plan outdoor activities accordingly.