Kerala Weather, June 15: Heavy rain expected across major cities
Kerala Weather, June 15: Kerala braces for heavy rainfall on Sunday. Cities are expected to receive heavy downpours, accompanied by high humidity.
Kerala Weather, June 15: Sunday to bring consistent rainfall across the state. Residents across Kerala are advised to stay updated with local weather alerts. Avoid outdoor activities during peak rainfall hours. Here’s the city-wise forecast.
Kochi
Max Temperature: 28°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 32°C
Kochi will experience frequent rainfall throughout the day. Heavy downpours are likely during the afternoon and evening. The air will feel warmer due to high humidity levels.
Thiruvananthapuram
Max Temperature: 28°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 33°C
Trivandrum to receive steady rain. High humidity levels will make the weather feel hotter than it actually is. Residents are advised to plan outdoor activities accordingly.
Kozhikode
Max Temperature: 28°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 30°C
Kozhikode is likely to see heavy rain. Road conditions may worsen during heavy spells, so caution is advised.
Kollam
Max Temperature: 28°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 32°C
Rain expected throughout the day, with breezy conditions in the morning. The weather will remain humid.