Bengaluru

Max Temperature: 28°C

Min Temperature: 21°C

Real Feel: 30°C

Thick cloud cover expected throughout the day, with moderate breezes. There is a possibility of a thunderstorm, especially during the late afternoon or evening. Commuters should be prepared for rainfall.

Mysuru

Max Temperature: 28°C

Min Temperature: 21°C

Real Feel: 31°C

Mysuru will see mostly cloudy skies with brief periods of light rain. Residents should keep a light raincoat or umbrella handy.