Kerala Weather, May 27: Rain, wind, and high humidity expected
Kerala Weather, May 27: Rainfall and thunderstorms are expected across several major cities. Windy conditions, heavy downpours, and high humidity will make the day uncomfortable. It is advisable to carry umbrellas. Here’s the city-wise forecast.
Kochi
Max Temperature: 31°C
Min Temperature: 27°C
Real Feel: 37°C
Breezy day with occasional rain showers throughout. The winds will offer slight relief. Carry an umbrella and stay hydrated.
Kozhikode
Max Temperature: 30°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 36°C
Rain and thunderstorms are likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. Cloud cover will persist most of the day.
Thiruvananthapuram
Max Temperature: 30°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 36°C
Trivandrum will see heavy showers. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, and humidity will be high throughout the day.
Kollam
Max Temperature: 31°C
Min Temperature: 27°C
Real Feel: 37°C
Heavy downpours expected today. It will be windy throughout the day. Residents are advised to take precautions.