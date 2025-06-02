Image Credit : social media

Hubli-Dharwad

Max Temperature: 28°C

Min Temperature: 22°C

Real Feel: 30°C

Residents in Hubli-Dharwad should prepare for scattered thunderstorms during the morning hours.

Mangaluru

Max Temperature: 29°C

Min Temperature: 24°C

Real Feel: 34°C

Mangaluru will see the wettest and most humid weather in the state on June 2. The city is forecast to have heavy rain and thunderstorms.