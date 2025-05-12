Vasuki Vaibhav and Brinda Vikram set to welcome their first baby!
Kannada music director, singer, and Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 contestant Vasuki Vaibhav shared exciting news on Mother's Day. He and his wife, Brinda Vikram, are expecting their first baby, making this Mother's Day extra special for the couple.
Vasuki Vaibhav and Brinda Vikram announce they are expecting
Singer Vasuki Vaibhav and his wife, Brinda Vikram, shared the exciting news on social media that they will soon be becoming parents.
Vasuki Vaibhav announces wife Brinda Vikram's pregnancy on Mother’s Day
Vasuki Vaibhav shared a social media post saying, "Happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful ladies. The world wouldn’t exist without you. This Mother’s Day is extra special for me. Presenting to you all the new mom-to-be . Seeking love, wishes, and blessings from each one of you."
Vasuki Vaibhav known for composing music, BBK 7 appearance
Vasuki Vaibhav has composed music for several films, including Rama Rama Re, Sarkari Hiriya Prathamika Shale Kasaragod, and Bada Rascal. He is also well known for his appearance on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7.
From theatre friends to life partners, Brinda and Vasuki kept their love story private
Brinda Vikram and Vasuki Vaibhav have shared a long-standing friendship since their theatre days. Brinda stood by Vasuki during his early struggles, and the couple kept their relationship private until they got married.
Vasuki remained silent on past link-up rumours
Vasuki Vaibhav, who rose to greater fame through Bigg Boss Kannada, was once linked to a few actresses, but he never responded to the rumours.
Vasuki and Brinda tied the knot in a star-studded wedding in Bengaluru
Brinda Vikram is a teacher with a flair for singing, dancing, and acting. She married Vasuki Vaibhav in November 2023 in a ceremony held in Bengaluru, attended by several film industry celebrities.