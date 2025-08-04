- Home
A controversy has erupted over three stone inscriptions at the KRS Dam gate featuring Tipu Sultan’s portrait, sparking debate on whether he laid its foundation or if the credit belongs solely to Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar.
Tipu Sultan Foundation Stone Claim For KRS Reservoir Sparks Debate
Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa’s statement that Tipu Sultan was the first to lay the foundation stone for the construction of the Krishnarajasagar Reservoir (Kannambadi) has sparked widespread debate. The minister, while commemorating Mysuru ruler Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, remarked that Tipu Sultan’s portrait can still be seen at the KRS Gate, depicting him laying the foundation stone for the dam. The statement has triggered discussions and varying opinions across the state.
Controversy Over Persian Foundation Stone at KRS
Based on this statement, local citizens and cultural organisations are expressing strong objections. There is also opposition to the Persian foundation stone installed in the KRS area. The inscription on it makes no mention of the Kannambadi Dam or Tipu Sultan; instead, it refers to a sweet potato (Shakkar) market in Iran.
Locals argue that the foundation stone has no connection to the KRS Dam and claim it was placed to obscure the name of the Mysuru Wadiyars. A year ago, BJP activist CT Manju had appealed to the District Collector for its immediate removal. Residents continue to question its very existence, alleging that it was deliberately installed to conceal the Wadiyars’ role in the dam’s history.
Debate Over KRS Dam’s Origins Rekindled Amid Inscription Row
The controversy surrounding the foundation stone laying of the famous KRS Dam has intensified. A key question has emerged: Was the KRS the vision of Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV (Nalvadi) or an initial project of Tipu Sultan?
At the centre of this debate is an inscription installed at the western gate of the dam. Below a portrait of Tipu Sultan, three inscriptions are clearly visible, written in Kannada, English, and Persian.
Inscriptions Claim Tipu Sultan Laid Mohi Dam Foundation in 1794
The inscriptions state that Tipu Sultan laid the foundation stone for a dam called Mohi Dam in 1794—117 years before the foundation stone of the KRS Dam was laid. They also reference the construction of the Mohi Dam “to the west of the capital.”
However, it remains unclear when these inscriptions were installed at the main gate of the KRS Dam or whether they have any direct connection to the Kannambadi Dam.
Reality Check Conducted on KRS Dam Inscriptions Linked to Tipu Sultan
The debate over the stone slab in the reservoir, placed by Minister Mahadevappa, who claimed that Tipu Sultan laid the foundation stone for the KRS, has intensified.
In this context, a representative of Asianet Suvarna News conducted a reality check near the main gate of the KRS reservoir. There, three stone tablets bearing the name of Tipu Sultan are installed. The inscriptions are written in Kannada, English, and Persian.
The Persian inscription has been translated into both Kannada and English, and all three stone tablets have been installed in the same format.
Tipu Sultan’s Dream of Mohi Dam and Its Link to KRS Debunked
The inscription at the KRS Dam is in Kannada, English, and Persian. According to these inscriptions, Tipu Sultan laid the foundation stone for a dam called ‘Mohi Dam’ in 1794. The text also reinforces the explanation that he had a vision of building a dam.
Although Tipu Sultan had planned to build the dam, the project never came to fruition. The actual construction of the KRS Dam began during 1910–11 under the technical direction of Sir M. Visvesvaraya, the Diwan of Mysuru. Historians affirm that the KRS Dam has no direct connection to Tipu Sultan.
However, they note that after learning about Tipu’s vision, Krishnaraja Wodeyar honoured it by installing a four-foot stone tablet. Thus, while Tipu Sultan and the KRS Dam are not directly related, current information suggests that his wish was symbolically respected.
Minister Defends Tipu Sultan’s Legacy Amid KRS Dam Controversy
Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan in Srirangapatna on August 3, the minister said that even though Tipu Sultan laid the foundation stone for the Kannambadi Dam, no one dares to speak about it. His remarks, made during the commemoration of Mysuru sage Nalvadi Wodiyar, in which he claimed Tipu Sultan can still be seen laying the foundation stone at the KRS Gate, sparked controversy.
“Those who do not know history cannot create history,” he said. He pointed out that there is a Tipu Mosque in the town and a temple next to it, highlighting the harmony during Tipu’s reign. “On one side, they say, ‘No, Akbar,’ and on the other, they say, ‘The bell rings, ton, ton.’ Of the two, Tipu Sultan was the most balanced,” he added.
The minister praised Tipu for abolishing the Devadasi system, ensuring that no land was given to the rich during his rule, and introducing silk production (sericulture) to the country. He also hailed Tipu as a great freedom fighter who fought against the British on the battlefield and criticised those who speak against him without understanding his contributions.