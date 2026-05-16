Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara slammed the Centre for the Rs 3 fuel price hike, alleging it failed to manage reserves. He said the govt is not "pro-people" and is burdening citizens already struggling with high inflation.

Parameshwara Slams Centre's 'Failure' on Fuel Prices

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Friday slammed the Centre over the recent fuel price hike, alleging that the government had "failed to manage" diesel and petrol reserves and was now passing the burden on to the common people. Speaking in Tumkur, Parameshwara said the Union government should have anticipated the situation and taken steps to shield consumers from rising fuel costs amid the ongoing global energy crisis.

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"We would expect the Government of India to absorb this price, at least for a short period, and see how best they can manage. They failed to manage, they failed to keep the stock of diesel and petrol in the country, they failed to manage this," Parameshwara said.

He further criticised the Centre for increasing fuel prices at a time when inflation and the prices of essential commodities were already high. "The Central Government knew very well from the beginning that this problem would arise, and they should have figured out how to handle it. They have shown today that they are not pro-people," he said.

Parameshwara also argued that subsidising diesel and petrol would have provided relief to citizens struggling with rising living costs. "People already do not have access to essential items, and prices are exorbitant. In such a situation, if they had subsidised diesel and petrol instead, it would have benefited the common people," he added.

Price Hike Details and Global Context

His remarks came after petrol and diesel prices were increased by Rs 3 per litre across the country on Friday. In New Delhi, petrol prices rose from Rs 94.77 to Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel prices increased from Rs 87.67 to Rs 90.67 per litre.

The hike comes amid concerns over the global energy crisis triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The geopolitical tensions, particularly the US-Israel and Iran conflict that began on February 28 this year, have disrupted global crude oil supplies and pushed Brent crude prices above USD 100 per barrel. The situation further escalated following disruptions and blockades near the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial maritime oil trade route.

Despite the rise in global crude oil prices, the Centre has maintained that India has sufficient fuel reserves and there is no shortage of petroleum products in the country. (ANI)