Assam BJP claims India's fuel price hike is among the lowest globally despite the West Asia conflict. A party spokesperson credited the Modi government for insulating citizens from major shocks and ensuring minimal burden on them.

Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday said that India has managed to keep fuel price increases significantly lower compared to several other countries despite global volatility triggered by the West Asia conflict.

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According to a press release issued from the party's state headquarters at Basistha, BJP Media Panellist Dilip Kumar Sarma highlighted the impact of rising crude oil prices on the global economy while crediting the Centre for insulating domestic consumers from major shocks.

Global Economic Strain from Crude Oil Surge

Sarma said the ongoing war and instability in West Asia have "cast a deeply disturbing shadow across the global economy", adding that even developed nations are facing economic instability due to the fuel crisis. "The principal reason behind this alarming situation is the steep escalation in crude oil prices triggered by the conflict. If one examines the figures carefully, the price of crude oil, which ranged between 57 to 62 US dollars per barrel in December 2025, has now surged to well above 110 US dollars per barrel. This unprecedented rise has generated a severe global economic strain," Sarma said.

India's Import Dependency

He further noted that India, being heavily dependent on imports, remains exposed to such global shocks. "India too imports nearly 88.3 per cent of its crude oil requirements to fulfil domestic demand, and therefore, this international crisis has inevitably affected our nation as well. Furthermore, a substantial share nearly 45 to 50 per cent, of imported crude oil originates from the West Asian region itself," he said.

Government Measures to Protect Citizens

However, Sarma asserted that the government has taken steps to ensure minimal burden on citizens. "Ever since the outbreak of the conflict, the Modi Government has spared no effort in safeguarding ordinary citizens from excessive suffering and economic distress," he said.

Comparative Fuel Price Analysis

Comparing fuel price hikes across countries, Sarma said India has performed better despite its large population. "At a time when the, a nation with a population of merely 35 crore, increased petrol prices by 44.5 percent and diesel prices by 48.1 percent to confront the crisis, and when the, with a population of around 7 crore, raised petrol prices by 19.2 percent and diesel prices by 34.2 percent, India, despite being home to more than 140 crore citizens, has, over the last three to four months, increased petrol prices by only 3.2 percent and diesel prices by merely 3.4 percent while continuing to provide relief to its people," he said in a release.

"This remains among the lowest fuel price increases witnessed anywhere in the world," he added.

PM Modi's Leadership Praised

The statement also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in navigating global crises. Sarma said the Prime Minister "personally assumes leadership from the forefront to steer the country through the crisis whenever the nation confronts adversity".

Highlighting diplomatic engagements, the communique stated, "Prime Minister Modi's recent visit to the and the signing of a crucial agreement concerning petroleum reserves and LPG supply have brought renewed assurance and confidence to the people of India."

The BJP leader further expressed confidence in India's economic resilience under the current leadership. "Under the visionary leadership, strategic foresight, and prudent economic policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India shall overcome this crisis with resilience and determination," Sarma said.

He also urged public cooperation during the ongoing global uncertainty, stating that the people of Assam and the country should extend solidarity to the Prime Minister during this challenging period.

Recent Price Hike Details

This comes after the Centre hiked prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre as the Brent crude price hovers above USD 100 per barrel amid the West Asia crisis.

Following the Rs 3 hike, petrol prices in New Delhi rose from Rs 94.77 to Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel prices increased from Rs 87.67 to Rs 90.67 per litre.