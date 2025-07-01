Purple paradise: Kushalnagar’s lotus pond stuns visitors with rare floral bloom
A pond near Kushalnagar in Kodagu has transformed into a purple paradise as blooming water hyacinths cover its surface. This rare floral sight is drawing tourists daily, turning the area into a popular natural attraction.
A blooming spectacle near Kushalnagar
Tavarekere, located near Kushalnagar on National Highway 275 along the Madikeri–Kushalnagar route, has now truly transformed into a vibrant flower bed. The area has become a visual delight, drawing in thousands of visitors daily.
Tourists pause to soak in the scenic beauty
Since the lake is located right beside the road, a large number of tourists stop their vehicles to admire the breathtaking natural beauty. Many take photos, capturing the serene surroundings and vibrant floral display.
Water hyacinths draw crowds, traffic police deployed
The blooming water hyacinths in the lake have become a major attraction, captivating everyone who passes by. With the steady influx of tourists, traffic police have been stationed near the lake but are struggling to manage the growing crowds.
A South American native now thriving in Karnataka
The intertwining water hyacinth, originally native to the Amazon River basin in tropical South America, has now spread across all tropical and subtropical regions of the world.
An ornamental plant with many names
Water hyacinth was introduced to the United States as an ornamental plant for water gardens and was first recorded in California in 1904. It is a monoecious plant, meaning it contains both male and female reproductive organs.
A fast-growing aquatic weed with global spread
Water hyacinth grows in water bodies or moist areas. The plant has a compound stem and spreads rapidly. The species Eichhornia crassipes is commonly found in countries such as the United States, Australia, Indonesia (Java), India, and Pakistan. It often grows as an invasive weed in water bodies, causing serious ecological and management problems.