Actor Nikhil Kumaraswamy held his son Avyan Dev's Aksharabhyasa ceremony at the Sringeri Sharada Temple. The auspicious event took place on Akshaya Tritiya.
Nikhil kumaraswamy’s son’s aksharabhyasa at Sringeri temple
Nikhil Kumaraswamy chose the sacred Sringeri Sharada Temple, known for its association with knowledge, for his son's Aksharabhyasa.
Nikhil kumaraswamy holds son’s aksharabhyasa after amulya’s twins
Nikhil Kumaraswamy shares son's Aksharabhyasa celebration on social media
Nikhil shared the news of the Aksharabhyasa on social media, mentioning their visit to the Sharada Temple.
Nikhil Kumaraswamy shares blessings from Sringeri visit
"I visited Sri Kshetra Sringeri with my family and received the blessings of Sri Sri Sri Bharatheethirtha Mahaswamiji. I am grateful for blessings, grace and compassion," shared Nikhil Kumaraswamy in a post.
Nikhil Kumaraswamy prays for the well-being of everyone
Avyan Dev's photos go viral, captivating hearts on social media
Avyan Dev was born in 2021. Photos of him playing with his father often go viral on social media.
Nikhil Kumaraswamy's family shines in traditional attire
Nikhil Kumaraswamy's wife, Revathi Manjunath, wore a silk saree, and Avyan Dev was dressed in traditional attire for the ceremony.
HD Kumaraswamy and Anita Kumaraswamy were absent at the ceremony
HD Kumaraswamy and Anita Kumaraswamy were seemingly absent, while Revathi actively supports Nikhil's political work.