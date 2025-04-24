JDS leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy paid tribute to Pahalgam terror victim Bharat Bhushan, saying India will fight back harder. Calling it a national tragedy, he lauded the victim’s brave wife and condemned the attackers as "demons in human form".

Bengaluru : JDS leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy on Thursday paid last respects to Bharat Bhushan, who was gunned down by terrorists in the April 22 Pahalgam attack and said that India will definitely fight back.

"This is the new India, we will definitely fight back harder, we will not silently mourn this and never forget it. The PM has taken some sincere steps, which will put an end to similar incidents from occurring in the future," Kumaraswamy said.

Stating that Bharat Bhushan's widow is a very brave woman, Nikhil Kumaraswamy said that three Kannadigas have lost their lives in this unfortunate event.

"Bharat Bhushan's wife is a very brave woman. I don't know how their three-year-old child will bear this loss. Three Kannadigas have lost their lives in this unfortunate event. The people involved in this incident are demons in human form," he said.

Additionally, Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra assured people that strict action will be taken against these terrorist groups and urged people to come together.

"To disturb the peace and harmony was the main intention. Our PM and HM have taken this incident very seriously. Strict action will be taken against these terrorist groups... This is a time that every Indian should come together," Vijendra said.

Vijendra further targeted Congress, blaming the "appeasement politics" of the party for not ending terrorism during their 60 years of rule.

"The Congress party, which has ruled for more than 60 years, should introspect on why it could not end terrorism in this country. Because of the appeasement politics of the then ruling Congress... Intentions of terror organisations are very clear: things should not come to normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

"The decision taken by the central government yesterday is just a beginning... The entire world is watching this tragedy. Many more actions will be taken... Every political party has to come together in this tragic moment," he added.

Meanwhile, the sister-in-law of Manjunath Rao, another Karnataka local who lost his life in the attack, said, “I pray to God to give strength to their family and Pallavi (wife of Manjunath), who has suffered a lot.”

The Karnataka government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each of the three tourists from the state who were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured, in one of the deadliest attacks in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.