Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Intense heatwave alert predicted for South Bengal? Check
Heatwave conditions are expected to commence in parts of South and North Bengal starting May 10th, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)
| Published : May 10 2025, 08:21 AM
Heatwave conditions are likely to persist in parts of South and North Bengal from May 10th, as per the India Meteorological Department.
Hot and humid conditions are expected to persist in most parts of South Bengal until May 12th due to prevailing west to northwesterly winds.
Heatwave conditions will persist in districts of West Burdwan, Birbhum, Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, and West Medinipur in South Bengal, with maximum temperatures reaching 40°C or higher.
North Bengal districts of Uttar Dinajpur and Malda are likely to experience heatwave conditions until May 11th.
IMD forecasts heatwave conditions in isolated areas of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on May 11-12, Gangetic West Bengal from May 10-14, Bihar and Odisha from May 11-14, Jharkhand from May 12-14, and East Uttar Pradesh on May 14-15.
Earlier this month, IMD predicted above-normal temperatures in most parts of India during May, but occasional thunderstorms might prevent temperatures from reaching last year's extremes.
72 heatwave days were recorded in April across India.
