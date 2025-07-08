Karnataka Weather, July 8: Rainy spells and gusty winds expected across cities
Karnataka Weather, July 8: Residents can expect a mix of cloudy skies, gusty winds, and scattered rainfall on Tuesday. While some cities will experience only light showers, others may see heavier afternoon rain. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Bengaluru
Max Temperature: 29°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 28°C
Bengaluru will see windy conditions. Residents should be prepared for thunderstorms in the afternoon, which may bring brief but intense rainfall in some areas.
Mysuru
Max Temperature: 28°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 28°C
Mysuru remains mostly cloudy and breezy throughout the day. There’s a chance of one or two brief afternoon showers.
Hubli-Dharwad
Max Temperature: 26°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 28°C
Expect overcast skies and strong winds, especially during the morning hours. The humidity may make it feel warmer than it is.
Mangaluru
Max Temperature: 29°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 36°C
Light rain is likely in the morning, but heavier showers are expected later in the afternoon. High humidity will make the weather feel warmer.