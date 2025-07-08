Image Credit : pixal

Bengaluru

Max Temperature: 29°C

Min Temperature: 21°C

Real Feel: 28°C

Bengaluru will see windy conditions. Residents should be prepared for thunderstorms in the afternoon, which may bring brief but intense rainfall in some areas.

Mysuru

Max Temperature: 28°C

Min Temperature: 21°C

Real Feel: 28°C

Mysuru remains mostly cloudy and breezy throughout the day. There’s a chance of one or two brief afternoon showers.