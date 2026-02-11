- Home
- Karnataka News
- Karnataka Weather Alert Today: Dry Weather Across State, Cold Conditions Grip Several Regions
Karnataka Weather Alert Today: Dry Weather Across State, Cold Conditions Grip Several Regions
Dry conditions expected across the state with cold temperatures in several regions. Bidar recorded the lowest minimum at 12°C. Stay updated on temperature, rainfall, and local forecasts across Coastal, North, and South Interior Karnataka.
Dry Weather Expected Across Coastal Karnataka
Dry weather is likely to prevail over all districts of Coastal Karnataka in the coming days.
Residents can expect clear skies with minimal rainfall, creating favourable conditions for outdoor activities.
Farmers are advised to plan irrigation and crop management accordingly as humidity levels remain moderate.
North and South Interior Karnataka to Experience Clear Skies
Both North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka are expected to witness mainly dry and clear weather. Occasional cloud cover may appear, but rainfall is unlikely. This stable weather pattern is suitable for travel, construction, and other outdoor work across the interior regions.
Isolated Rainfall in Northern Areas
At one or two places over North Karnataka, light rainfall or drizzle may occur. However, such instances are expected to be minimal and will not significantly affect daily activities.
Residents in northern districts should stay updated with local weather forecasts for any sudden changes.
Temperature Update: Bidar Records Lowest Minimum
Bidar in North Karnataka recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the plains at 12°C. Most other districts are likely to experience mild nights and warm days. Citizens are advised to carry light woollens during early mornings and late evenings to stay comfortable.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.