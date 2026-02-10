- Home
Karnataka Weather Alert Today: Dry Spell Persists, Cold Conditions Grip Several Regions
Dry weather continues across Karnataka with cold conditions in the northern interior and coastal districts. Bidar recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 12°C, while dry conditions prevail in southern interior regions.
Dry Weather Continues Across Karnataka
Karnataka has been experiencing dry weather for the past several days, and the trend is set to continue today.
The Meteorological Department has reported that dry conditions prevail across the state, accompanied by a severe cold spell in the coastal and northern interior regions.
Residents are advised to take necessary precautions, especially in areas where temperatures are dropping to low levels.
Northern Interior Districts See Prolonged Dry Conditions
The northern interior districts of Belgaum, Bidar, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Haveri, Gadag, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Bellary, Raichur, Yadgiri, and Vijayanagar have been recording dry weather for several days.
In particular, Bidar recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 12.0 °C in the plains of the state.
The Meteorological Department expects these dry conditions to continue, with clear skies and no significant rainfall in the near future.
Coastal Districts Also Affected
Coastal districts such as Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, and Uttara Kannada will also experience dry weather today.
Despite the proximity to the Arabian Sea, the region is witnessing low humidity and cooler temperatures, contributing to a chilly climate.
Authorities have advised residents in these districts to remain vigilant, particularly during early morning and late evening hours.
Southern Interior Regions Remain Dry
The southern interior districts, including Mysore, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Kolar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore Urban, Bellary, Tumkur, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagara, Mandya, Chitradurga, Davangere, and Vijayanagar, are also expected to experience dry weather today.
Clear skies and low rainfall conditions continue to dominate the region, making it important for citizens to stay hydrated and take precautions against the cold, especially in the early mornings and nights.
