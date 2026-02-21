West Bengal Winter Fades as Temperatures Rise, Full Weather Update Today
WB Weather Update: Not spring, but straight to heat at the start of Falgun! The temperature has started to rise at the end of February. How will the weather be in Kolkata and its suburbs over the weekend?
Today's Weather Update
The weather office says the cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal has formed a low-pressure area. It's located over the central south Bay of Bengal. This system will intensify and move north-northwest. The good news is, it won't directly affect the state. The winter feel in South Bengal will fade even more.
Kolkata's Weather on the Rise
According to the Alipore Met Office, the temperature is rising. Both min and max temps are forecast to rise from Feb 20. A 3-degree rise is predicted in districts. Kolkata's max temp may hit 31°C on the weekend. Dry weather will prevail in South Bengal. No storms or rain. Though there's a chance of light morning fog, the winter feel will vanish as the day goes on.
North Bengal's Weather Update
The winter feel is still present in the districts of North Bengal. There's a northerly wind, along with dense fog. Light to moderate fog is likely for the next 2-3 days in all districts including Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and North Dinajpur. However, the sky will clear up as the day progresses.
Temperature to Rise Again
For now, no major temperature change is likely. The temperature might rise by 2 degrees from Saturday. Both max and min temps are expected to increase. The winter feel will disappear from North Bengal by the end of February. The temperature will rise everywhere from the hills to the plains, says the Alipore Met Office.
Winter Feel Gradually Fading
The Met Office reports Kolkata's min temp dropped to the 19s after 79 days, at 19.2°C on Friday. A slight chill is felt at dawn and night, but the temp will rise during the day. A 3°C rise is forecast in the next 2-3 days for both max and min temps. The morning and night winter feel will gradually disappear.
Active Western Disturbance
A Western Disturbance is over West Rajasthan and adjoining areas. Another will enter Northwest India on Sunday. The low pressure over the southwest Bay of Bengal is weakening. A new low pressure will form over the southeast Bay of Bengal, moving north-northwest and strengthening in the next 24 hours.
North Bengal Hotter Than South Bengal
The Met Office says North Bengal is hotter than South Bengal during the day. Bagdogra hit 33.6°C, Jalpaiguri 33°C. South Bengal's temp is in the 30s. Kolkata's max temp has been in the 30s for two days. The mercury will rise more in the last week of February, with night temps also up by 2-3°C.
Dry Weather Dominates South Bengal
South Bengal will have dry weather for now. However, there's a slight chance of light rain next week, possibly on Monday and Tuesday. Coastal districts near Odisha have a higher chance of rain. Other districts may see partly cloudy skies. Moisture will enter the state due to low-pressure systems in the Bay of Bengal.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.