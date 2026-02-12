According to available information, the injured child has been identified as Ayat Munfid Saiyed. She lives with her family at Noor Residency in the Un area.

Her father reportedly earns a living by driving a tempo to support the family.

On the morning of the incident, Ayat was playing near the entrance of the society. As she moved slightly outside the gate, three stray dogs suddenly rushed towards her.

CCTV captures frightening moment

The entire incident was captured on the society’s CCTV camera. The footage shows the dogs running towards the little girl. One of the dogs bit her on the upper part of her body.

The child can be seen crying in pain in the video. After the attack, the dogs ran away from the spot.

Residents who were nearby quickly rushed to help. They picked up the injured girl and took her back inside the society.