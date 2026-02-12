Two-Year-Old Girl Injured in Stray Dog Attack Near Home in Gujarat's Surat | Video
The child was attacked near the gate of her residential society. The shocking incident has once again raised concerns about the growing problem of stray dogs in Surat.
Child was playing near the entrance of the society
According to available information, the injured child has been identified as Ayat Munfid Saiyed. She lives with her family at Noor Residency in the Un area.
Her father reportedly earns a living by driving a tempo to support the family.
On the morning of the incident, Ayat was playing near the entrance of the society. As she moved slightly outside the gate, three stray dogs suddenly rushed towards her.
CCTV captures frightening moment
The entire incident was captured on the society’s CCTV camera. The footage shows the dogs running towards the little girl. One of the dogs bit her on the upper part of her body.
The child can be seen crying in pain in the video. After the attack, the dogs ran away from the spot.
Residents who were nearby quickly rushed to help. They picked up the injured girl and took her back inside the society.
Rushed to hospital for treatment
Ayat’s family immediately took her to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Doctors gave her first aid and administered an anti-rabies vaccination.
Medical sources said that the child’s condition is currently stable. Timely treatment helped prevent the situation from becoming more serious.
Doctors are keeping her under observation, but there is no immediate danger to her life.
Growing concern over stray dog menace
The incident has brought attention to the problem of stray dogs in Surat and cities across parts of India. Many residents say such attacks have become frequent cities now a days.
People living in residential areas are especially worried about the safety of children. They say that young children often play near society gates and open spaces, making them vulnerable.
After the incident, citizens raised questions about the steps taken by municipal authorities to control the stray dog population. Residents want stronger measures to ensure public safety.
Some locals have demanded regular monitoring, proper sterilisation drives, and quicker response from civic teams when complaints are made.
