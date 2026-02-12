- Home
Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Clear skies and sunny conditions expected with temperatures ranging from 15°C to 29°C. Early morning mist likely in some areas. Moderate winds at 16.6 km/h. AQI remains poor at 60-220.
Bengaluru Weather Today: Clear Skies and Mild Temperatures
Bengaluru is experiencing sunny weather with clear skies and pleasant conditions. The current temperature is around 21°C, with humidity at 45% and winds blowing at 16.6 km/h.
Residents are advised to check the Air Quality Index (AQI), which ranges between 60 and 220, indicating poor air quality in some areas.
Local Forecast for the Next 24 Hours
Over the next 24 hours, the city is expected to remain under mainly clear skies. Early morning mist is likely in some localities, creating cooler and slightly damp conditions.
The day’s maximum temperature is expected to reach 29°C, while the minimum may drop to 15°C.
Bengaluru Weather for the Next 48 Hours
The weather pattern is expected to remain stable over the next 48 hours. Clear skies will continue to dominate, with early morning mist forming in select areas.
Temperatures are predicted to be similar to today, ranging between 29°C and 15°C, offering comfortable daytime and cool nighttime conditions.
Health and Outdoor Advisory
Due to fluctuating air quality levels, people with respiratory conditions are advised to limit prolonged outdoor activities. The sunny and clear conditions make it a good time for short walks or morning exercises, but residents should stay cautious during early morning hours when mist may reduce visibility.
