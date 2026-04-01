Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Summer Rains Bring Relief, Moderate Air Quality
Bengaluru is experiencing summer rains today, bringing relief from the heat. City and rural areas will see partly cloudy skies with light rain or thundershowers. Temperatures range from 21°C to 36°C with moderate air quality.
Bengaluru Weather: Summer Rains Bring Relief
Bengaluru is currently experiencing a spell of monsoon showers, bringing relief from the recent heat.
Both Bengaluru city and Bengaluru rural districts are expected to witness partly cloudy skies, with light rain or thundershowers in the evening or night.
Residents are advised to carry umbrellas and exercise caution on wet roads during this period.
Temperature Forecast For Bengaluru
The maximum temperature in the city is expected to range between 34 to 36 °C, while the minimum temperature will hover around 21 to 22°C.
The pleasant night temperatures provide some respite, especially for outdoor activities and evening strolls across the city.
Current Weather Conditions
As of now, Bengaluru is under a clear sky with a temperature of 28 °C. Humidity levels are at 32%, and winds are blowing at 23.4 km/h. The moderate breeze is expected to continue through the evening, adding a cool touch to the humid conditions.
Air Quality And Precautionary Measures
The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Bengaluru currently ranges between 63 and 158, indicating moderate air quality.
Residents with respiratory issues are advised to limit prolonged outdoor exposure.
With the ongoing rains, it is also recommended to stay updated on local weather warnings and plan commutes accordingly.
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