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Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rains, Heat Wave Alert Issued; Check Forecast
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Weather department has issued warning for Telangana, Andhra Pradesh. They say weather is set to completely change today. While some areas can expect rains, other districts might face severe heatwaves
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Trough effect brings rain to Andhra Pradesh
The Amaravati Met Centre says a trough is causing this weather change. Light to moderate rains are likely in several districts of Andhra Pradesh. Officials predict thunderstorms in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Srikakulam, Kurnool, and Nandyal districts. People should be careful when stepping out.
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Severe heatwaves to hit some mandals.
The Disaster Management Authority has confirmed that heatwaves will continue in some parts of the state. Severe heatwaves are expected in Garugubilli, Gummalakshmipuram, Jiyyammavalasa, Komarada, Kurupam, and Seethanagaram mandals of Parvathipuram Manyam district. Chintur and Kunavaram mandals in Polavaram district will also be affected. Officials are advising people to stay indoors during the afternoon.
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Unseasonal rains lash parts of Telangana.
Telangana has been receiving unseasonal rains since Monday night, especially in the northern districts. Areas like Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, and Medak saw rains with thunder and lightning. Rajanna Sircilla district experienced strong gusty winds, and the weather suddenly cooled down in Medak, Sangareddy, and Vikarabad.
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Hyderabad weather cools down a bit.
The rains in North Telangana are now affecting Hyderabad's weather. The city has become cloudy, and temperatures have dropped slightly. The Met department says some areas might get light showers. Officials have also warned people in the erstwhile Nalgonda district to be careful of gusty winds and lightning.
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But the heat is still on in some places!
Despite the rain warnings, the heat hasn't reduced in some areas. Ontimitta in YSR Kadapa district recorded the highest temperature at 42.5°C. Laddagiri in Kurnool hit 41.3°C, while several other places like Yallanuru, Kommipadu, and Markapuram also crossed the 40-degree mark. Doctors are advising the elderly and children to take extra precautions and stay hydrated.
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