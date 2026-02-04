- Home
- Karnataka News
- Bengaluru Victoria Hospital UPI Scam: Staff Misuse Personal QR Codes to Divert ₹23 Lakh
Bengaluru Victoria Hospital UPI Scam: Staff Misuse Personal QR Codes to Divert ₹23 Lakh
Bengaluru’s Victoria Hospital faces a UPI scam as staff misused personal QR codes, diverting ₹23 lakh. Police have filed a complaint, and an investigation is underway to trace the money and identify those responsible.
UPI Scam Unearthed at Victoria Hospital
A UPI scam has come to light at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, where hospital staff allegedly misused the digital payment system to siphon off over ₹23 lakh. Authorities have filed a police complaint, and an investigation has been initiated to trace the misappropriated funds and identify those responsible.
Victoria Hospital Implements Digital Payment System for Patients
Victoria Hospital recently introduced a digital payment system to enhance convenience for patients.
UPI scan payments have been set up for lab tests, OPD fees, X-rays, and other medical services, making transactions faster and more secure for both patients and the hospital staff.
Staff Allegedly Misused Digital Payment System
Some hospital staff reportedly exploited the digital payment system by placing their personal UPI QR codes in place of the official ones.
Unaware patients and their relatives made payments, inadvertently transferring money into the staff members’ accounts instead of the hospital’s official account.
UPI Fraud Reported in Multiple Departments
According to initial police information, the UPI fraud took place in key departments, including the lab, OPD, and X-ray. Over ₹23 lakh was reportedly collected illegally over a period of a few months, prompting authorities to initiate a formal investigation.
Internal Probe Uncovers Misuse of UPI Payments
Discrepancies in UPI collections raised suspicion for Dr Deepak. An internal committee monitored the digital payments over several months and discovered that some staff members were using personal QR codes to collect money intended for the hospital.
Police Investigation Initiated at VV Puram
Once sufficient evidence was gathered, the medical superintendent filed a formal complaint at the VV Puram police station.
Authorities have now begun investigating the number of staff involved and tracing the flow of misappropriated funds.
Public Trust in Digital Payments Shaken
Following the recent BMTC bus UPI scam, the fraud at Victoria Hospital has further undermined public confidence in digital payment systems at government institutions. The public is keen to know what preventive measures will be implemented to avoid such incidents in the future.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.