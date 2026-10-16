Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru and Vancouver International Airport in Canada have signed a sister airport agreement to strengthen cooperation in aviation technology, airport operations, cargo movement and trade. The agreement also sets out a goal of establishing direct air services between Bengaluru and Vancouver, connecting southern India with western Canada.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Friday at Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport in the presence of Canada's Minister of International Trade, Maninder Sidhu, and other senior officials. Representatives from both airports and Canadian diplomatic officials also attended the event.

Sister airport agreement between @BLRAirport and @yvrairport signed. Congratulations @HariMarar, Arun Chandra and their teams. https://t.co/d5nxPAegr6 — Bangalore Aviation (@BLRAviation) October 16, 2026

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: Indian and Canadian companies signed MoUs in the presence of Canada’s International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu https://t.co/flUl71jJ2U — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2026

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: A grand business reception was hosted as part of the Team Canada Trade Mission to India, aimed at unlocking new commercial partnerships and strengthening bilateral trade ties. Canada’s International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu said, "...Canada and India are renowned for their creative flair. So what better place for all of us to gather than here in India's Innovation Hub? Cutting-edge Canadian companies such as Kinaxis, OpenText, CGI, CAE, Magellan Aerospace, MDA Space, and BCE Global Tech, to name but a few, are already based here. Companies of every size are succeeding here, and it always starts with a relationship... I saw the opportunity for Canada and India to work together just a few hours ago when I toured Terminal 2 of the Bengaluru airport and heard about its plans for its expansion. Canada's Fairfax Financial has already shown what it can do with its investments in the airport, and Canadian companies such as Genetec, Transoft Solutions, and RBH Access are already working hard on the ground at the airport... Canadian companies like those here tonight are ready to tap into the talent to bring technology and innovation and long-term partnerships to India's dynamic market. In AI and quantum computing, in digital innovation and security, in aviation infrastructure, and in sustainability and smart mobility—and that's just the short list..." (15.10) — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2026

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, said the agreement establishes a framework for collaboration across seven areas. These include technology and innovation, operational improvements, air cargo development and the exploration of direct air connectivity between the two cities.