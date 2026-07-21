Only in Bengaluru! Whitefield Roommate Ad With a 'Malayali Preference' Goes Viral
A 'Roommate Wanted' poster from Bengaluru's Whitefield area is now doing the rounds on social media. People are surprised and talking about it because it's for a fully furnished 1BHK, but with a special condition: 'Preference for Malayalis'.
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Image Credit : Gemini
Rental homes in Bengaluru
In Bengaluru, finding a rental house or a PG with all the amenities is a big task. People usually stick posters on walls and trees in areas near colleges and IT parks to advertise rooms.
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Image Credit : Gemini
Roommates Wanted
Not long ago, 'Boyfriend for rent' posters went viral. Now, a similar funny poster has popped up in Bengaluru's Whitefield area. This one, stuck to a tree, says 'Roommates Wanted' and has left people surprised and amused.
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Image Credit : Gemini
What's on the viral poster?
The poster clearly states the requirement: 'One or two male roommates wanted for a Fully Furnished 1BHK house.' It also mentions the location as Whitefield and adds a special note: 'Preference for Malayalis,' along with a contact number.
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Image Credit : Gemini
What are the comments on the post?
People online are saying that rents in Whitefield are very high. So, the person likely put up this poster to find a roommate and split the high rent. One user commented that two or three people can easily live in a 1BHK, and sharing helps cut down on rent and other costs, advising others not to take it the wrong way.
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Image Credit : Gemini
Preference for Malayalis
The poster clearly says 'Preference for Malayalis.' This makes it pretty obvious that the person who put up the ad is also a Malayali. The post is now super viral, with some people joking that Bengaluru is a city where you can see all sorts of amazing things.
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